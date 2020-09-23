The recent windstorm wreaked havoc for at-home workers. Nearly 200,000 homes were without power by the end of the first day that saw gusts as high as 112 mph at the University of Utah.
I live just a few blocks from the U and my power went down and was not restored for four days. It took 10 days to restore internet service. Fortunately, my daughter had power and internet service so I spent the rest of the week with her and her husband. Once power was restored, I used my phone’s hot spot to provide the internet connection for my computer, which was slow but workable.
For someone who works from home and whose job is 100% dependent on power, I asked myself, “How can I be prepared for a future outage?”
The pricey option is to install a whole-home power backup system. The amount you’ll pay to install backup power at your home or business depends on the amount of power you need and the equipment you choose, according to solar energy firm EnergySage.
There are many standby generator options available in the $3,000 to $5,000 range that can power a standard American home, which also require a fuel source. By comparison, a home backup battery will start at around $6,000 before installation costs, and in many cases, you’ll require multiple batteries to provide whole-home power. These batteries can be paired with a solar power system that extends the duration of emergency power.
The Tesla Powerwall is one battery solution that can be paired with a solar system. Out of curiosity I ran a quick estimate on the Tesla website for a system adequate to provide backup power at my address. The result? An eye watering $29,000 for four Tesla Powerwall batteries and $23,400 for solar panels.
Moving to a more affordable option is a UPS (uninterruptible power supply) battery backup for your computer that can provide power as well as surge protection and voltage regulation when there is an outage. UPS battery backups can include several built-in outlets, so you can plug in several devices in your home office such as a printer and a charger for your phone and other USB gadgets.
A UPS battery backup will cost you between $50 and $200. To determine how much power you’ll need for your home office equipment, you’ll need to calculate the combined load. For a typical setup (computer, monitor, external storage and router, you’ll need about 210 watts. Also count the number of outlets and the runtime you’d like to support. Remember the more devices, the shorter the time you can run them.
Amazon’s best seller is the APC UPS, 600VA UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector at $64. It has 330W of power with seven outlets but offers only about 30 minutes of power. If you step up to the 900W model at $165, you’ll still only get around an hour of runtime. This means you have to prioritize which devices you absolutely have to charge and minimize usage over the duration of an outage.
In the first few hours of the recent outage, the thing that caused me the most concern was the dwindling battery on my phone. Yes, I had several portable chargers tucked away in drawers, but they were also out of charge. Lesson learned: keep a portable charger charged at all times. These small devices vary by the number of charges you’ll get from the device. I recommend buying one with at least a two-charge capability. You can pick up a charger for between $20 and $30, but don’t trust that it comes already charged. The one I bought during the storm was supposed to be charged, according to the salesperson at the store, but it was not.
All batteries degrade over time. For instance, a high-end lithium-polymer battery loses about 20% of its capacity after 1,000 charge cycles. Erratic charging and heat speed up this degradation. Batteries also degrade when you don’t use them. According to battery-testing firm Cadex Electronics, a fully charged lithium-ion battery will lose about 20% of its capacity after a year of moderate room temperature storage. This means that you should track the age of your batteries both in-use and stored. Keep a battery inventory list that includes when you bought them and consider replacing within three years or so depending on usage.