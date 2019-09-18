In a move to give users an extra level of security while browsing the internet, Mozilla announced a new browser plugin for Firefox that is now available for testing.
Essentially, the Firefox Private Network is a VPN “lite”—offering some of the features you’d find in a traditional Virtual Personal Network (VPN). The idea is to provide users a secure, encrypted path to the web to protect your connection and your personal information when and only when you are using Firefox. Any other connections you may have open to the internet, will not be protected as they would be with a traditional VPN. And this is just fine for the target audience it’s designed for: people like you and me who want to protect against intrusions while using a public internet connection.
We might use a public WiFi network in an airport, at a restaurant or any retail establishment, where there are many people using the network at the same time, and one of those could be a malicious user looking to steal data from unprotected connections. Instead of avoiding all public connections, the Firefox Private Network offers a way to safely connect.
Similar to a VPN, browsing with Firefox Private Network routes and encrypts your traffic through a proxy server run by Mozilla’s partner Cloudflare, which means that the websites you visit can’t see your real IP address and location. Websites you visit will see a Cloudflare IP address instead of your own. Think of it as a tunnel protecting your data packets as they move through the system, which makes it very difficult for hackers to access your signals and steal sensitive information. Further, you’ll get some protection from advertising trackers, which are often used to show you ads and prices based on your location. But of course, if you log in to a website, your identity will be known to that site.
It’s a nifty and easy-to-use tool for browsing on public WiFi without the hassle of setting up or paying for a VPN.
Anyone in the United States can join the test group. You will need to download Firefox and set up an account if you don’t already have one. Go to https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/download. The correct version for your computer will be shown automatically. Proceed with downloading and installing. You should now see Firefox in your application folder. Double-click to launch. Be sure to add your email to join Firefox, which you will then need to confirm.
If you already have Firefox or it’s newly installed, make sure you are logged in to your account and go to https://private-network.firefox.com/. Just click the button + Add to Firefox. Look for a small location-like icon in the upper right corner of your browser window. You can toggle the Firefox Private Network feature on or off at any time. Click on the icon to see its current status.
Mozilla said in its blog that it will be testing Private Network over the next few months. It will collect generic information about how you use the extension, such as data about how you interact with it, when you turn it off, and technical information about how it functions. You can also opt-out of this part of the program. To do this, open the three-bar menu and navigate to Privacy & Security under Preferences. Scroll down to the Firefox Data Collection and Use section and then uncheck the box next to this permission, which applies to all of your activity within Firefox.
Like with any beta test, be prepared for changes. Submit any problems you encounter or suggestions for improvement. You can do this by opening Private Network and clicking on the gear icon where you will then see Leave Feedback. You can select from Report an issue, Request a feature or Something else. Here’s an easy—nontechnical—way to contribute to a worthwhile web feature, and I encourage you to participate. Mozilla hints that Private Network won’t remain free, but it is for now, so give it a go.