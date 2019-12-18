Pinterest is a fun, convenient and free way to find inspiration, new ideas and how-tos for just about anything that catches your fancy. But did you know that Pinterest has become a powerful marketing tool for businesses? The company continues to roll out new features targeting business marketers such as “Shop the Look” ads and sophisticated analytics to help businesses reach the right potential buyers at the right time. Whether you work for a large company or want to start your own small business, Pinterest is a platform you should include in your marketing plan for 2020.
According to Pinterest’s latest stats, 55 percent of users — one in four Americans have a Pinterest account, and two-thirds of them are women — are specifically looking for products. And among power users who visit the site at least once a week, 84 percent turn to Pinterest to help decide what to buy and 83 percent have made a purchase based on what they see from brands on Pinterest. Convinced it’s worth a try? Then the first thing you need to do is set up a business account.
You can create a business account in one of three ways: add a business profile to your personal account, convert your personal account or create a new business account. If you are already have a personal account, your best bet is to connect a new business account to it so you can easily switch back and forth. I don’t recommend converting your personal account. However, if the business account will be shared by colleagues or used in a corporate setting, create a new account separate from your personal one. The steps are similar for both.
Go to pinterest.com/business/create and choose to add a business account. Pinterest will automatically use your first name and personal photo for the new account, but you will want to change those to reflect your business. Click on your photo and then click the “Edit Info” button. Here you can choose a new name, photo, background photo and add a description.
Alternately, log out of your personal account and start fresh with a new business account. Notice the “Claim” item in the left hand menu. If you have a website (and you should!), this is the place to officially claim as your own, so that you can access visitor information from Pinterest analytics. This is also the place to link your Instagram, Etsy and Youtube accounts.
Now it’s time for content. Pinterest consists of pins (individual posts that appear in the Pinterest feed) and boards, which consist of pins, including pins you create and those you find relevant from the Pinterest feed. As a personal user, you’re probably familiar with the process of browsing your feed and pinning items you like or want to refer to at a later time. From a business owner’s perspective, you will spend most of your time creating pins for your boards. The pin is the hook to bring people to your company. Each time a person views one of your pins, she will have the opportunity to follow your Pinterest account, which means your pins will appear in her feed.
Take the time to map out your content strategy before you start creating pins. You might organize your content creation by product category or by themes. Keep in mind that 97 percent of searches on Pinterest do not include a brand name. Instead, take a look at Pinterest’s trending topics that can be found by looking at “Trending on Pinterest” when you open the search tab. If your business is not related to travel, food and crafts, it may be tough to think of pins related to the top search terms, but it’s not impossible. Get creative. Perhaps your product is manufactured in a foreign country that you have visited, so plan a series of pins around that destination; or maybe you sell pet food, so instead of featuring dog food brands, create pins around the best type of dog for a variety of owner types. Now you also have your first board. Whatever the theme, remember Pinterest is a visual platform. Your photos need to stand out and look professional. Photos should be vertical because 85 percent of users view Pinterest on their phones.
Once you have your content plan, decide when you will post. Schedule new pins regularly, ideally one per day. If you’re planning holiday-related content, start posting pins 30 to 45 days before the big day. Pinterest offers a free, handy scheduler so you can have up to 30 pins automatically posted up to two weeks in advance. Look for the plus sign at the top of the screen and then choose a publish date once you’ve created your pin.