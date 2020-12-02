Think TikTok is just for kids? Think again. Currently, about 7% of TikTok users are over the age of 50, nearly double the number just one year ago. Fueled by the pandemic, TikTok usage has exploded over the last 10 months, offering a welcome break from stressful news like infection rates and civil unrest.
And with its growth, the variety of TikTok content has become incredibly broad. Sure, you can learn how to shuffle (or just watch) and be entertained by some of the cutest dogs, cats and monkeys on the planet, but you can also learn practical tips for using Excel spreadsheets, recipe hacks and meditation techniques. In fact, it’s a good bet that whatever you’re interested in, you can expand your knowledge by using TikTok.
Let’s start with the basics. TikTok is a mobile app for Apple iOS and Android that plays user-generated videos. Start by downloading the app for your device. On the first screen, you’ll select by tapping categories that look appealing. You don’t have to create an account, but you should because you can then save videos you like — otherwise, you’ll likely never see them again. To sign up, tap the profile icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen. You can use your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Instagram, your phone number or an email address. You’ll then create a password and a username, which you can change in the future.
Notice that TikTok can be viewed two ways: by those who you have followed (Following, at top of screen) and For You (right next to it). For You is the default when you open the app. While no one (despite what you may read) understands the TikTok algorithm completely and why certain content appears on the FYP (For You page), the makers of TikTok have said it’s a combination starting from interests you express as a new user and adjusting for things you indicate you’re not interested in by quickly scrolling past a video in your feed. The algorithm looks for patterns in your use habits to show you more of what you apparently like. But you’ll find it also adds new and unrelated content to help you discover new subjects and new creators.
You can accelerate the process by using the Discover button at the bottom of your screen. Here, you’ll see videos arranged by hashtag and by songs. Since TikTok began as a remake of the lip syncing app music.ly, songs play a huge role and have pulled nearly forgotten songs into the limelight. For instance, Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 “Dreams” hit the No. 1 spot on the iTunes chart after cranberry juice-guzzling Nathan Apodaca’s skateboarding lip sync video went viral on TikTok. Explore the groupings to discover new material. You can also search for favorite personalities by using the Person filter. You’ll see a checkmark in a blue circle, which means the account has been verified to be the particular celebrity.
If you want a bigger refresh, open TikTok, tap on Me in the lower right corner and then the ellipsis icon. Scroll down to Clear cache and tap the number to reset to zero. Go back to your “For You” feed and start going through videos to indicate the ones you like by tapping the heart, following and sharing with others. Be sure to watch the entire video and swipe left to see more from that creator and take the same actions.
If you really like it and want to save it to your favorites for future reference (helpful for how-to videos), hold your finger down on the screen until you see an options menu. Tap “Add to favorites” and it will be copied to your favorites in your profile. It’s just as important to indicate what you don’t like to shape your feed. To do that, hold your finger down on the screen until you see an options menu. Long-press on the post until you see an options menu come up. Tap “Not interested” from the list.
If you’re looking for knowledge about a specific subject, let’s say Excel, go to Discover, type in Excel in the search box at the top of your screen and tap Users. You’ll see a list that includes the number of followers and the number of videos posted. Unfortunately it’s not in any obvious order, so you’ll want to look for an account with a lot of followers. The process is not unlike gauging a product on Amazon or an app in the App Store based on the number of reviews. But in this case, you don’t have to worry about the rating. Lots of followers (over 100,000 for a popular topic) indicate a worthwhile account.