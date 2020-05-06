As Utah and other states cautiously begin to lift restrictions around staying at home to stop the spread of COVID-19, we are entering a new phase of the pandemic, a time when it will be critical to monitor the disease and stop a second wave of infections. Tech companies have a big role to play, but they can’t do it without the public.
Working as a team, Apple and Google last week released a developer preview of an operating system update that includes the COVID-19 contact-tracing capability. The preview has been distributed to health agencies and others to build their own apps for the public. The advantage of the groundbreaking collaboration is that any app developed by a health organization will work across both iOS and Android platforms from the starting gate and data from each type of operating system can be used in the same database to track the virus.
The idea is to provide a mechanism to track who you have been in close contact with so that if you are later diagnosed with COVID-19, these people can be alerted that they may have been exposed to the virus. As you can imagine, there are all sorts of technical challenges, as well as concerns about privacy (could the government use this tracking for other purposes?), and the overriding concern: Will enough Americans opt-in to make it useful in containing the virus?
How it works: The notification system uses a device’s Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) short-range wireless communication technology, which is built into many consumer electronics. Bluetooth can work between any two enabled devices over a short distance, like your phone and wireless headphones, and does not require additional network equipment such as routers.
To protect a user’s privacy, each phone broadcasts a long random number, which is changed frequently. Other devices receive these numbers and store them if they were sent from close proximity. By using long, unique, random numbers, no personal information is sent.
Apple and Google have made the communication more secure by adding layers to the system. Each phone generates a tracing key that is stored in the phone, which is used to generate a second daily tracing key, and then this daily key generates a new proximity identifier every 10 to 20 minutes. It is this last key that is broadcast to nearby phones as people venture out from their homes.
The Apple-Google collaboration is not a true contact tracing system like the one used in South Korea because it doesn’t allow public health officials or the device owners themselves to identify people who have been close to someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Instead, it is an exposure notification scheme and relies on the public to get tested or self-quarantine if they see they have been exposed.
It is true that Bluetooth LE is not the most accurate technology at our disposal. Backpacks and other obstructions can cause the Bluetooth LE signal to weaken and proximity measurements to appear further than they are. That’s one reason why Apple uses the newer Ultra Wideband radio (UWB) in its iPhone 11 smartphones. However, UWB is not widespread, while Bluetooth is a part of most smartphones, from the cheapest models to the most expensive. However, the new feature will be available only on phones released in 2015 and later — that’s iPhone 6S and Android phones running Android 6.0.
Once an app, say from the National Institute of Health, is available, you will have to do several things: update the operating system on your phone, turn on COVID-19 tracking and download the official app. You should then have your phone turned on and with you at all times outside of the house and when you have visitors at home. In the background, your phone will store the identifier numbers of everyone you come inclose contact with for five minutes or more. Each qualifying contact identifier will be stored for 14 days (the incubation period for the virus.) Codes are automatically deleted at the two-week mark.
Critics say many Americans will not opt-in to the tracking app due to distrust of big tech companies and privacy concerns, but I ask you to weigh your decision carefully. Apple and Google have listened to concerns and taken steps to make the platform as secure as possible. A small privacy risk is worth taking if it means you can do your part to protect your health and the health of your family and our community.