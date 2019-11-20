Google is testing a new pronunciation feature in its search engine to make saying tricky words much easier. It works for both English words and those in other languages, so if your knowledge of Latin roots is a bit rusty, you are off to another country for the holidays, or just aren’t quite sure if the way you’ve been pronouncing a certain word your entire life is correct, you’ll find this new feature to be handy.
But wait — are you one of those people who are certain that your pronunciation is correct? Join the club. You may be an avid reader, but while reading may improve your vocabulary, you’re still reinforcing the way you think words are pronounced. The book “You’re Saying It Wrong: A Pronunciation Guide to the 150 Most Commonly Mispronounced Words — and Their Tangled Histories of Misuse” by Ross Petras and Kathryn Petras could be an eye opener.
For instance, forte is commonly pronounced for-TAY, and if you’re talking about a composer’s note, that would be correct. However, if reading sheet music is your strong point, that’s also called a forte — no second syllable required. We Americans tend to like the addition of a little French flair in our conversations, but in many cases, it’s just plain wrong. (Along with forte, say FOY-er instead of foy-AY, niche should rhyme with twitch, and opt for the rather harsh-sounding VAL-it instead of val-AY when you’re referring to a parking service.)
According to Google, practicing how to say a word can be helpful for remembering it, especially when you’re learning a new language or undoing old habits. Previously, when you searched for things like “how to pronounce quokka,” you could play audio and hear the word. You could toggle between American and British pronunciations and slow down the audio to hear a more precise pronunciation. With the new pronunciation feature, you’ll be able to do all that and practice saying “quokka” into your phone’s microphone and receive feedback on what, if anything, can be adjusted in your pronunciation.
Google uses speech recognition technology to process spoken words by separating them into individual soundbites. Using machine learning, it then cross references your pronunciation with the pronunciation it expects. For example, if you’re practicing how to say “asterisk,” the speech recognition technology analyzes how you said the word and then it recognizes that the last soundbite was pronounced “rict” instead of “uhsk.” Based on this, you will receive feedback on how you can improve next time.
To increase the chance you will remember the word and its pronunciation, Google has also begun adding images to provide additional context. This can be especially helpful when a word has more than one meaning. Currently, you’ll find pictures of nouns, and Google said it will expand to other parts of speech in the future.
For now, the new pronunciation feature is available only in mobile. You can download the Google Chrome or just Google Search app to both iPhones and Android phones. Both are free. To give it a try, say or type: How do you pronounce [your word]. Tap the “practice” button to get started. Make sure you have enabled your phone’s microphone in the app’s permission settings. If you don’t yet see the new pronunciation feature, give it a few more days because the rollout may not have reached you yet. Assuming this experiment goes well, we should see pronunciation enhancements to the desktop version of Google Chrome as well.
In related news, Google just last week also announced a new translation feature for Google Maps app, which comes just in time for holiday travel. The idea is to let people hear the correct pronunciation of a place name as they are navigating a new area, and make it easier to tell a taxi driver where they’d like to go or get directions. Look for the microphone icon next to a place name to hear how to say it.