In the past week, measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 have hit home. Schools have moved to online learning, church meetings have been suspended, sporting events cancelled and large gatherings have been banned.
I’d like to take this opportunity to stress the importance of following these and other community measures, as well as doing your part to minimize the spread of this virus. Even as late as the end of last week, I’ve heard people say that we have so few cases here in Utah, what’s the big deal? It is a big deal. In addition to threatening the health and lives of our older citizens, people who are immunocompromised or have other underlying health conditions are also at high risk. If we don’t take measures to stop the spread, our health care systems could be overwhelmed and those who need care, related to coronavirus or not, would be in jeopardy. Do your part.
It is gratifying to see tech-based companies supporting the community. Here are the ones I’ve run across that could be helpful to you, your colleagues, friends and family.
Apple is allowing Apple Card customers to skip their March payment without interest under its new Customer Assistance Program. To sign up, iOS users should contact Apple Card support via Messages and send the phrase: “I would like to enroll in the Customer Assistance Program.” Confirmation emails should roll out within a few days, Apple said.
Comcast, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and others have suspended their internet data caps, some for home internet and some for mobile. This initiative was launched by the FCC under a measure called the Keep Americans Connected Pledge. Over the next 60 days, the pledge asks companies not to terminate service for residential or small business customers, waive late fees due to economic effects of the virus and open access to public Wi-Fi hotspots.
This is an important move for community members because internet use is on the rise due to several factors. More employees will be asked to work from home, students are learning from home, all people who seek testing for COVID-19 are being asked to use a telehealth service before visiting their doctor or other health care service provider, and as people stay home rather than go out (social distancing), they are bound to watch a few more Netflix movies, etc.
Samsung will now clean your Galaxy phone for free through its new Galaxy Sanitizing Service that uses short-wavelength ultraviolet light to kill germs and bacteria. Call your local Samsung Center to see if it’s available. Otherwise, and this applies to all phone users, clean your phone yourself. You can use an antibacterial wipe or, if your phone is waterproof, plain old soap and water.
Airbnb has expanded its extenuating circumstances policy and now allows travelers to cancel their reservations without penalty, which overrides individual host policies. All reservations, including stays and experiences, made before March 14 with check-in dates from March 14 to April 14 qualify for penalty-free cancellations. The only exception is domestic travel in mainland China, where standard cancellation policies go back into effect on April 1.
Google has posted five basic health tips on its homepage as a public service message to contain the spread of the virus. It is also working with the U.S. government and sister site Verily to develop a tool to support COVID-19 testing. No timeline has been set yet.
Video conferencing service Zoom just last week lifted the 40-minute meeting limit for any K-12 schools affected by the outbreak in the U.S., as well as many affected countries around the world. If you are an educator and don’t yet use Zoom, you can sign up for a free account using your school email on the Zoom website and then fill out the K-12 School Verification Form to receive unlimited minutes for online learning.
Utah-based drive-through soda shop Swig has put into place a no-hands payment policy, asking customers to read out their credit card numbers instead of handing the card to an employee — a simple but effective measure than can be applied to all in-person retail transactions.
It may be some time before our lives return to normal, but the more we do now the sooner that time will come. I hope you will join me in commending our state’s leadership for working together to “flatten the curve” to keep our communities healthy.