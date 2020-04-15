With coronavirus relief checks from the government due to be sent out this week, scammers are ramping up their efforts to strip recipients of their money. Here’s what you need to know about who qualifies to receive a stimulus check, how these checks will be distributed and the most common scams to watch out for.
At the end of March, the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, shortened to CARES Act, was signed into law to provide immediate relief to Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a number of other benefits such as extending unemployment insurance for those who qualify. Eligible individuals will receive a check for $1,200 ($2,400 for joint filers) plus $500 per qualifying child. The refund begins to phase out if the individual’s adjusted gross income exceeds $75,000 ($150,000 for joint filers and $112,500 for head of household filers). The credit is completely phased out for individuals with no qualifying children if their AGI exceeds $99,000 ($198,000 for joint filers and $136,500 for head of household filers). The relief checks should be received this month.
For most people, no action is needed to receive the check. If you filed taxes for 2018 and 2019, the government has the information it needs to send you the relief. Likewise, social security recipients and railroad retirees who are not required to file a tax return will also receive their checks with no action needed. If you have not filed taxes recently, you may need to submit a simple tax return. If the government has your bank account on record, which you likely provided with your previous tax returns, it will deposit the money directly into that account. If it does not have your account information, your check will be mailed to you. If you need help preparing your tax returns, know that the relief checks will be available until the end of this year.
Knowing how the payout works is the best defense against scammers. There is no sign-up process, verification needed, or a way to get your money early. Keep in mind that the government will never call, email or text you asking for bank details, Social Security numbers or money. If you receive a coronavirus relief-related message, it is a scam and should be reported to ftc.gov/complaint.
So what schemes are scammers using? Some jumped into the game early and began sending fake checks to people. If you received a check in the past two weeks, it is likely a scam. Check for an odd amount such as one with cents. This scam requires the recipient to verify the check online or by calling a number, at which point you would be asked for personal account information or other data designed to steal your identity or access your bank account. Alternately, you may be offered a larger amount or speedier delivery by paying a small processing fee, just another way to access your bank account.
Scammers are also invading social media accounts and posting offers similar to the above. You could also receive a direct message via Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn or any other platform you use. The Better Business Bureau reported on a Facebook scam targeting seniors with a grant to help with medical expenses. A reader clicks the link and is taken to what appears to be an official website for the “U.S. Emergency Grants Federation,” which of course does not exist, and then is asked for his or her Social Security number and other details. This is a scheme to get enough information from you to then reroute your stimulus check into the hands of scammers.
The Treasury Department has also warned citizens about COVID-19 scams. On its website, it says, “If you receive calls, emails, or other communications claiming to be from the Treasury Department and offering COVID-19 related grants or stimulus payments in exchange for personal financial information, or an advance fee, or charge of any kind, including the purchase of gift cards, please do not respond. These are scams.”
Regardless of the lure or the sender, do not respond to these messages or click links within them. Instead, take a screenshot and report it to local law enforcement, the Better Business Bureau, the FBI at www.ic3.gov or the FTC. Stay home and stay safe.