During the past week, I have been researching the purchase of a new monitor to pair with the Dell laptop I use for work travel. This laptop will now become my primary computer, replacing my 27-inch iMac after the screen turned black. After searching for fixes—the black screen of death is a common problem in older Macs—and trying them all, I took the computer to an authorized repair shop. The repairman was not optimistic. Indeed, a few days later, he called to say the repair would be $800 and recommended I buy a new one.
You may find yourself in a similar situation: repair or replace? There are several factors to take into account. First is your budget. Any repair that costs half or more of a replacement may not be worth the investment, especially if your broken machine is more than three years old. Also consider your computer’s history: Is this the first major repair required or the second or third? What options do you have? In my case, I had the Dell PC and was offered a new monitor so I could use it as a desktop. This close to Christmas, the free monitor was a no-brainer.
I was pleasantly surprised to see that good quality monitors were relatively inexpensive. If you’re using a laptop or a desktop with a small display, let’s say under 27 inches, you may want to consider an upgrade. You will find a larger screen is much easier to work on for longer periods of time, and with a monitor connected to your laptop, you can work on two different windows at the same time. This is useful in many scenarios, including when you are working on a big spreadsheet (new monitor) and need to pull figures from a second location like a list of costs on another spreadsheet from a colleague (laptop).Here’s how to choose a new monitor best-suited to your needs.
First of all, know that you do not have to choose the same brand of monitor as your PC. As long as the ports are compatible, you may choose most any brand. You will also need a cable to connect your computer to the new monitor. Newer computers can be connected with an HDMI cable that will cost around $5.
Monitors are divided into three types, general, gaming and professional. General means lower performance that’s unnecessary for gaming and those who do graphic design, video editing and other professional-level photo editing. But the divisions aren’t all that clear cut, and just because you’re not a professional doesn’t mean you don’t want professional results.
Consider and compare two main features to make your choice: size and shape of display, and screen resolution. Like with a TV, a monitor’s display size is the first spec to determine, and is measured on the diagonal from corner to corner. While 21 to 24 inches is the most popular monitor size, the next size category, 25 to 29 inches will be suitable for all types of users and offer better resolution options. Curved screens are now widely available and offer a more immersive experience for gaming and movie watching, but can have trouble with glare depending on where your light source is relative to your computer.
Resolution is measured in pixels, the tiny little squares of light you can see if you look very closely at the screen. To see them, try enlarging your screen by holding down the control key and pressing the plus key. As text on your screen gets bigger, you’ll see that its edges look like stair steps. The more pixels the better the resolution. The minimum resolution for a general monitor is full HD or 1920 x 1080 pixels, the same as an HDTV. But for crisper images, move up to 2560 x 1440, commonly shown as QHD or Quad HD resolution, or to a 4K monitor (3840 x 2160), shown also as UHD or Ultra HD. In my research, there was no correlation between price and QHD/4K, so I chose the higher resolution screen.
Once you have determined these basics, you may consider specialty features. For instance, an IPS screen is better for color accuracy, which is important for designers, while a fast refresh rate and low response time are key for gamers.
Now that you’ve narrowed your choices down to just a few, note the number of reviews (the more, the more reliable on balance), read the reviews and look at side-by-side comparisons if available. Compare the same product from several online retailers to take advantage of free shipping and any other bonus deals like cords and gift certificates.