Are you struggling with a phone that is teetering on the brink of its storage limit? This can be an extremely frustrating experience: You’re about to take a momentous photo and you receive the message “This phone is out of storage.” You’ve missed the moment. There are many ways to free up storage on your phone to let you continue snapping away, but there are also steps you can take to optimize your phone’s storage. It all starts with knowing when you’re critically close to seeing “iPhone storage full.”
Apple makes it easy to gauge available storage. Go to Settings, General and then iPhone Storage. Here, you’ll see how much storage your phone has and how much you’ve used. You may be surprised to see that system files and system data consume up to 11 GB — and if you have an older phone with just 16 GB total, that doesn’t leave much room for your apps and media, which means you’ll have to be vigilant about tracking what you use. Once you hit the mark with just 500 MB to go, it’s time to free up space. Here are four ways to manage your iPhone storage for the long haul.
Start by deleting accidental, unwanted and duplicate photos. This is a laborious process if you take a lot of photos, so it’s best to run through your Photos app on a regular basis. Make sure you have tapped “Select” at the top of your screen and then scroll through, selecting photos to delete as you go. If it’s been awhile since you’ve cleaned up your photos, start at the earliest date and work your way forward.
However, you can save some time by reviewing your media by type. Instead of opening Photos from the bottom of your screen inside the Photos app, view albums. Scroll down to see all of your videos, live photos and screenshots, which may be good candidates to delete. While you’re here, visit “Recently Deleted” to remove these from your phone, which is a lot like emptying the trash on your desktop and has the same benefit of freeing up storage.
Next, delete or offload unused apps. Deleting apps used to be a pretty straightforward process using a long press on an app on your homescreen until an “X” appeared and all of your apps began jiggling. With iOS 13, it’s a two-step process. Press and a window opens where you must tap “Rearrange apps” to see the delete feature.
A less extreme measure is to offload unused apps like a translation app you use only while traveling. Follow the same steps, but choose offload instead of delete. This process will retain the app’s data, so that when you reinstall it from this same screen, your data will reappear. If you have many apps, you can also automate this process, giving your phone permission to offload unused apps. In Settings, tap “Apple ID, iCloud, iTunes and App Store” under your name and then “iTunes & App Stores.” Scroll all the way down and turn on “Offload Unused Apps.”
If you attach photos, GIFs or videos to your texts, your phone keeps a copy of them in Messages, even if the original came from your camera roll, and this can eat up quite a bit of storage capacity. Yes, you can delete these one-by-one in Messages, but there’s a much easier way: In your settings, go back to iPhone Storage, select Messages and then note the space used by photos, GIFs and stickers, and other. To bulk delete items, choose “Edit,” tap selections and then the blue trash can to delete them all. (If the photo came from a friend, just be sure to save it to your photos before proceeding with this action.)
You can also automate this task by changing the setting on how long to save messages. Instead of forever, you can choose 30 days or one year. You’ll find this option in Settings by scrolling down your app list to Messages. Just remember to take a screenshot of a message you want to keep forever and save it to the cloud or other photo storage solution outside of your phone. If you’re a text hoarder, changing this setting now will delete all texts older than the period you specify — a quick way to regain storage.
For avid photographers who have an iPhone 7 or later model, shoot in Apple’s High Efficiency compression format that saves photos in HEIF (High Efficiency Image Format) instead of JPEG and videos in HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) instead of H.264 (.mov). You should be able to store twice as many photos and videos in this mode. This mode is the default in iPhone 11, but in iPhone 7 to X, you can turn it on by going to Settings > Camera > Formats > and select “High Efficiency” instead of “Most Compatible.”