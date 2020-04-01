Now that all Utahns are under a “stay safe, stay home” directive, many of us are working from home, and video conferencing has become an essential way to stay connected with colleagues and keep our companies running. While video conferencing can be as simple as pressing a “join” button, there are other things you can do (and things to avoid) that will help you maintain your professional image.
Your company may already have a meeting app in place, but if you are an entrepreneur or otherwise have a choice of platforms, you’ll need to make that decision quickly. Cost is certainly a big factor, and you’ll be happy to know that several business solutions offer a free version of their product. The two most popular free video conferencing apps are Skype, a Microsoft product, and Zoom, which has become the favorite of educators and just about anyone who has a choice, including me.
What makes Zoom different? Best of all, it’s easy and intuitive. You can sign up for a free account and start a meeting in less than two minutes. The app can handle meetings of 100, while Skype limits participants to 50. Zoom offers a subtle feature called “Touch up my appearance” that softens and blurs imperfections, especially appreciated when you didn’t have time to get ready for a call. You can also choose an alternate background, so that it looks like you’re in front of the Golden Gate Bridge, chatting from outer space, or for something more personal, upload your own image.
I wouldn’t recommend it if you’re conducting an interview, but in these stressful times, a bit of fantasy can be fun. Unfortunately, it takes a fairly powerful computer to use this feature. Zoom support advises an i7 quad-core processor or higher, along with a green screen (DIYers can rig a green cloth backdrop).
Whichever meeting app you use, it’s critical to set up a professional-looking space for your calls. You’ll want even, fairly bright light. The easiest way to achieve good lighting is by turning your workstation to face a large window. I find sheer curtains work well to create soft lighting and I also turn on the overhead light and place a small lamp on my desk. I’m thinking of adding a ring light to my lighting scheme, a tip I picked up from YouTube lighting for vloggers.
Your camera should be at eye level so that it appears you are looking at the people on the call. If you’re using a laptop, you can just put a book or two underneath it to raise your screen to the right height.
A plain wall behind you is the best backdrop. It’s very distracting to see a co-worker’s shelves filled with personal mementos or family members poking their heads in an open doorway. Your goal is to mimic the neutral space of a conference room.
Now that your environment is right, check your appearance before each call. The best colors to wear on camera are solid in darker or jewel tones. Stripes and other geometric patterns can cause an eerie moire effect, while stark black or white, just doesn’t look good. And if you’re in a rush, remember no one will see much below your shoulders, so sweatpants or pajamas are OK.
Now that you’re ready for the call, keep these etiquette tips in mind. Allow for a few minutes of greetings to make people feel more at ease, and ensure everyone’s audio and video are working correctly. At this point you may ask the participants to mute their audio when they are not speaking. Avoid looking at your phone during the call and silence it. Turn off any alerts with sound on your computer. If you need to get up or do something else during the call, turn off your video.
Stay attentive by watching the screen. Remember to smile even if you aren’t talking. This is something I have to remind executives about in press conferences that are being filmed, and it’s equally important on video calls. There’s only one type of shot in a conference call, and that’s the close-up.