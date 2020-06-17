Last week I hosted a webinar on what you should do now to prepare for a job search. While the panel represented the maritime, logistics and engineering sectors, their advice can be applied more broadly, so I want to share the information with you.
At the start of the pandemic in February, Utah had a historically low rate of unemployment at 2.5%, a full percentage point lower than the U.S. overall. In April, Utah’s jobless rate stood at 9.1% compared with 14.7% across the U.S. But don’t let that give you a false sense of security. As companies grapple with the financial impact of lost revenues due to the pandemic (and some may never return to pre-crisis levels because of lingering fears of crowds and the rise of online everything), staff cuts may continue through the end of this year and beyond.
So what should you be doing now to put yourself in the strongest career position possible? Sue Dvonch who heads up an executive search firm in California, advised that you focus on building relationships along the way. “Throughout your career, build your reputation as an employee that your current firm wants to keep, and other companies want to hire,” she said. “Always be thinking about who your references will be and what they’ll say about you.”
Update your resume now and schedule your own review of it on a regular basis. “Your resume should accurately reflect your experience and serve as a marketing tool for you,” she said. Sue also recommended that you ask a trusted colleague or a recruitment professional to review it. “Your resume should look contemporary, not like one from 15 or 20 years ago,” she said.
If you’re not sure what that means, here are the main ways resumes have evolved. Instead of a career objective at the top of the page, use a summary statement instead that leads with the job you want, not the job you have. You can think of this as your “elevator pitch” to briefly describe what you want and why you are ready for the next step, i.e. your skills that apply to the next step in your career. In this section, you should also add a line or two for outstanding achievements, which are those things that set you apart from the competition.
Because resumes are usually scanned by software to identify good matches with the posted job, you must match specific keywords and phrases most frequently used in the job descriptions you target with those in your resume. This is not the time to be creative: use exactly the same wording and spelling.
Once your resume passes the automated review system, you’ll then need to appeal to a recruiter or hiring manager. You may know to start your bullet points under each job section with verbs, but any verb or even action verbs are no longer enough. Use what experts call “success verbs” such as introduced, saved, increased and accelerated, not managed or supervised. Your goal is to demonstrate your impact, and of course, quantify each point, a tactic that hasn’t changed over the years.
Once your resume is current and in its best form, it should then be applied to your LinkedIn profile. Like with all major social media channels, usage has jumped over the quarantine period with workers at home. LinkedIn may be the first place a hiring company looks for likely candidates, But you can also use it to build your brand. Reshare relevant articles on your page, join industry groups and reach out to people who work at companies where you’d like to work someday.
“These connections could be your next employer or your next client,” Samuel Holmes, a compliance expert for engineering, procurement and construction firm Wood said during the webinar. He also said it’s important to ask questions of those you connect with on LinkedIn. All of the panelists agreed that at this time people are much more willing to jump on a 15-minute Zoom call to talk about their jobs, so don’t be shy — reach out and start networking.