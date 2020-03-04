When I first started writing about technology, one of the biggest debates was around people talking on their cellphones in public. Complaints included speaking too loud and overhearing cringeworthy conversations, but that problem has largely disappeared with air pods and other bluetooth devices that are much better at transmitting quiet conversations so you don’t have to shout to be heard, and, of course, the preference for texting over calling.
These days, if I call one of my kids, they instantly think someone has died or they are about to receive a stern reminder that demands the formality of a call: Did you call Grandma and thank her for the gift (when I know they have not!)? But the trouble with phones remains and has become much more serious.
People can’t put them down, bouncing from one app to another while they are alone and, just as concerning, when they are in a roomful of friends. Mail apps, Skype and others have extended our workdays round-the-clock, while social media apps like Instagram and Facebook have created a view of seemingly perfect lives that can only leave us feeling inadequate or at least competitive. This is not to say that apps can’t be useful and fun, but it’s time to take a hard look at which ones we’re using and why.
Here is a guide to help you decide which to keep and which to delete, along with how to manage the keepers to put you back in control.
Finding life-work balance
Work email will have to stay for most of us. In fact, the ability to check work email can unchain you from your desk and allow you to work from just about anywhere, assuming that’s OK with your boss. However, when you’re on vacation, don’t check your emails. Like with the dreaded mom calls, if your boss or a customer really needs to contact you, they will call. On my away message, I always leave an alternate contact and suggest the person text me if it’s an emergency only I can address. Over the years, no one has ever called.
Similarly, log out of Skype, WhatsApp and any other apps used for work. Consider setting up a separate account for personal communication, so you are not tempted to check work-related messages during your personal time.
Sticking to a budget
Shopping apps should be the first to go if you’re trying to stick to a budget. Remove temptation by deleting them from your phone. Likewise, you can remove the listing of most visited sites if you find yourself tapping a shopping icon that has been saved and appears every time you clear the address bar to open a new page. On an iPhone with Safari, go to Settings, scroll down to Safari and then toggle “Frequently Visited Sites” to off.
Real vs. virtual social life
If you’re finding you feel envious of others, whether they are friends, family or celebrities, pictured in your social media feeds, or you decide you’re just wasting time, delete these apps. You can still keep up with people who are important to you by using the desktop version, where you will be less likely to endlessly scroll through accounts. This is a great time to clean up your connections by keeping only those accounts that belong to people you really care about.
Protect your privacy
If an app does not meet minimum privacy standards, such as encrypting your data, you shouldn’t use it. One to stay away from is Facebook Messenger, which doesn’t offer end-to-end encryption. Instead, use your phone’s messaging app and you won’t have to worry about Facebook messages from people you don’t know.
You may also be concerned about your browsing activity being shared with third parties. I’ve recently come across a browser called Startpage that’s been around for more than a decade, but it has received renewed attention as data privacy concerns grow. What makes it different from other privacy browsers such as Duck, Duck, Go is that its search results come from Google, so you won’t sacrifice volume and quality for privacy. To add it to your phone, open your browser and navigate to https://www.startpage.com and then select the Share icon at the bottom of the page. Tap “Add to Home Screen” and you will then be able to go straight to Startpage via the icon.
Mindful use
Consider removing all but the essential apps from your phone. If you’re an iPhone user, that’s every app that can be removed with a long press. Instead of looking at your phone when your mind wanders, focus on the people around you and your own plans for a more productive, less stressful new year.