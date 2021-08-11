In the coming months you may be asked to show proof of your COVID-19 vaccination. The request could come from a prospective or current employer, a public venue (likely out of state in places like San Francisco and New York that are requiring proof to enter some restaurants, gyms and bars) or from an airline if you plan to travel to Hawaii or outside the United States.
With the Delta variant causing spikes in new cases, we may expect more, rather than less, restrictions in virus hotspots. It will become more important to have your proof of vaccination on hand, so here’s how to store yours safely as a digital file.
The very first thing you should do is take a photo of it with your phone. Save this photo to your phone and make sure a copy is stored in the cloud as well. With iCloud turned on in your iPhone, this will happen automatically. Alternatively, you could save it to Google Photos, Flickr or any similar service. For extra protection, save it to your computer and on an external drive as you would with any important digital document. Store the original card in a safe location and use it only when necessary.
Because there are concerns around forged documents and medical record privacy, you may want to use an official app to store your vaccination verification, or you may have to use one for different travel destinations. Unfortunately, there is no single source that can be used across all situations at this time. It is also imperative that you use only official apps to avoid health scams. That means going to a government or airline website directly, not doing a Google search or clicking through an email.
For general use in Utah, you can use the Utah Health Department’s official app, which is called Docket. It is approved by the CDC and available as a free download in the App Store for iPhones and in Google Play for Android devices. The app is a repository for all vaccination records and provides convenient reminders when immunizations are due for your family.
For broader use, consider the free Clear Health Pass, made by the same company that provides expedited security check-in at selected airports and sports venues. Note that you can use the Health Pass in the free version of the Clear app, but you won’t be able to access the Clear security benefits without upgrading to the service for $179 per year. Clear recently announced a partnership with the state of Hawaii, which allows travelers to use Health Pass to avoid the state’s 10-day quarantine.
Clear uses your phone’s camera to check that you’re a living person and accepts either a scan of the CDC card or digital records, which are available from your health provider and from major drug stores, including Walmart, CVS and Walgreens. Clear works equally well on iPhones and Android phones.
However, you shouldn’t assume that an app that works for entry into Hawaii will work for other destinations. My daughter and her husband went to Mexico last month and while there were no entry requirements, they both had to provide a negative COVID test within three days of returning to the US, despite the fact they were both fully vaccinated.
This is currently the requirement for any travel outside the US. Luckily, their hotel provided a nurse that came to their room to administer the tests, which meant they could avoid the COVID test trailers set up on the side of the road by the government.
If you are planning an international trip, consider bringing an Abbott’s BinaxNow COVID-19 Home Test that is approved for this purpose. At this time, it is the only instant “at-home” option that’s accepted for travel back to the US. It is administered remotely via Zoom through the NAVICA app and results are available within 15 minutes. One test costs about $50 and can be purchased online at Optum. Note that this is not the same as a similar test sold at pharmacies for half the price. Check the packaging carefully to be sure it includes access to the NAVICA app and reads, “Do not open until instructed to do so.”
The real trick here is making sure you know exactly what is required to enter a country and return to the US before you leave because the requirements may vary. Because the COVID situation is continually evolving, check what’s needed before you go anywhere — whether that’s back to school, to a large public event or to visit friends and relatives out of state.