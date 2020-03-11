While the world scrambles to stop the spread of COVID-19, work-from-home is among the top strategies being implemented not only in China, but in cities where virus cases have been confirmed. For instance, it took only one sick employee at Chevron’s office in London to initiate a work-from-home mandate until further notice. And here in the U.S., Amazon workers in Seattle have been asked to stay home for the remainder of the month following 10 confirmed virus-related deaths. And even in cities with no COVID-19 cases, some companies such as job search firm Indeed in Austin are also asking their employees to work from home for an unspecified length of time as a preventative measure.
Work-from-home has increased dramatically over the past decade and can only accelerate during this crisis. According to another job search firm, FlexJobs, over the last five years working from home grew 44%, and over the previous 10 years it grew 91%. Today, 4.7 million U.S. workers — 3.4% of the population — work remotely. But if you’ve spent your career in an office, making the transition to working from home can be a big adjustment. Here are some essential tips to ease the transition.
Start by setting up your home office for full-time work. You really can’t make do with working on your laptop from any perch in your house. You’ll need a distraction-free environment that is off-limits from other household members during working hours. If you don’t already have office furniture, invest in an adequately-sized desk and comfortable chair situated in a room with as much natural light as possible, which is particularly important during video calls — you don’t want to be the person on the screen deep in shadow. You may want to add a lamp that provides additional light to avoid that anonymous interviewee look. Test the lighting well before your first conference call, and do pay attention to what’s visible behind you. You should strive for an uncluttered, neutral background.
Assess your computer configuration. You may want to duplicate the setup you had in the office, and perhaps improve it. I recommend a large monitor to use in tandem with your laptop, or an all-in-one desktop with the largest screen possible in your budget. But no computer can compensate for a slow internet connection.
Talk to your provider about upgrading your service. You may be surprised at how affordable higher speed broadband connections have become. You’ll also want to look at your router and place it close to your computer, because your work now takes priority over leisure internet needs. If there are other people or pets in your home, add a good set of headphones to your office equipment. When used during Skype or other online conference call software, you and those on the other end of the call won’t be interrupted by household noise.
Once your equipment is complete, determine what software you’ll need. Your company IT team may provide you with a suite of programs and install them for you, but if not, here is a list of the basics for the typical worker. Choose an office suite such as Microsoft Office or Google Drive with Docs, Sheets and Slides, which are the equivalent to Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, and the associated email program and shared drive platform so you can share your files, edit and collaborate. To cut down on email, consider a chat, video call and collaborate solution such as Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts or Slack.
In response to the surge in employees working from home as a result of COVID-19 concerns, Microsoft has just released a free six-month trial of its Teams product, which comes with Microsoft Office 365. This is an all-in-one solution that could ease many of the problems around working remotely, like providing instant communication among team members with online chat, a video calling platform for up to 250 participants and real-time document collaboration. And after the trial period is over, a subscription costs just $5 a month per user for the basics and $12.50 a month for the upgraded plan. There is also a free version, but you won’t get the custom email domain, be able to schedule meetings or record them.
Once this crisis has passed, we may see this temporary method to stop the spread of a virus become a permanent situation for many workers both here and abroad.