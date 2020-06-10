Less than 2% of our state’s population is black, and that may indicate that there are a lot of folks whose only knowledge of the black community is what they see on the news, in movies and on TV. Over the past week, we’ve been flooded with heartbreaking and disturbing news, images and words that come to us within minutes via citizen cellphone footage. In-the-moment coverage only tells part of the story — the what, when and how, but not the why. And it’s the why we must address.
It’s a tough conversation to have, but it’s necessary if there is to be a change. Data shows black Americans are not treated the same as white Americans in our schools, on our streets and within the justice system. I urge you to stop and rethink. Take an inventory of your biases, which are deeply ingrained. Consider common phrases like blacklist, black sheep, black market — all refer to bad things and are a small but pervasive way in which being black means being bad. Do some reading and learn what white privilege means. No longer is it enough to be “color blind”; race does matter and it’s time to take action, and that action starts at home with you.
I asked my daughters, both special education teachers and both using their social media channels to talk about this issue, what can I do? Educate yourself was the first recommendation. My oldest daughter sent me a list of Instagram accounts to follow and books to read. If you are an Instagram user, you might like to follow @theconsciouskid, a nonprofit organization focused on “parenting and education through a critical race lens.” They have already raised $350,000 for their Anti-Racist Children’s Book Education Fund and $171,935 for rent relief to black families. For eye-opening data visualizations, follow @monachalabi, who is an award-winning British data journalist.
For recommended reading, head over to Amazon and go to the Books tab. Here, you’ll find a selection of anti-racism books that range from a gentle approach, “Mindful of Race: Transforming Racism from the Inside Out,” written by a meditation teacher, to the more forthright such as “How to Be an Antiracist,” which is No. 3 on Amazon’s Charts this week. But don’t stop at the nonfiction section; look for books by black authors like Nobel Prize- and Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Toni Morrison and the more contemporary author Tayari Jones, known for “An American Marriage.”
Seek out entertainment with black themes, leading actors, producers and directors. All of the major streaming services are currently featuring titles such as “Just Mercy,” based on a true story of a young lawyer and his defense of a wrongly accused man on death row, and “Selma,” a critically acclaimed film based on the 1965 Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights marches lead by Martin Luther King Jr. The idea behind immersing yourself in works by black artists and authors is to give you a broader, more nuanced understanding of black culture and discover a different way to look at the world.
My youngest daughter had another recommendation: support black businesses in your community, and when you shop online, make the effort to buy from black-owned businesses. You may ask why? Over the last few months, 40% of black business owners have gone under compared with 17% of white business owners, according to the Center for Responsible Lending. Online, start with buyblack.com for essentials and watch for lists of black-owned merchants in your newsfeed. For local businesses, check blacklivesmatterutah.com. And right in Ogden, you can find Lovee’s Cakes run by Debbie Glanton, and James Gourmet Pies that won 2020 Best of State in the pastry category. James just announced free delivery to Weber, Davis and Salt Lake counties.
If you have black colleagues, you may want to support them. Start by asking each one how he or she would like to be supported. Listen, acknowledge their feelings and then do it. Be vocal at work about a no tolerance policy for racism, and lead by example.
And last, but certainly not least, vote in our primary at the end of this month and in November’s presidential election.
So as you can see, I’ve taken the first step by writing this column. My next step is to reach out to black colleagues in the industry to see how we can spread awareness about the need for supporting black workers across the transportation and logistics sectors. What will you do?