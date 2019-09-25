Apple’s iOS 13 software update became available last week with its promised array of new security features. To get the most out of them, you have to know how they work. But before we dive in, there are a couple of things you should know.
Only iPhone 6S and new models will receive iOS 13. This means that the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone 5s will be stuck on iOS 12 and won’t have the benefits of the new security features. And you can bet the same situation will befall the 6S iPhones next year. You really shouldn’t hold onto your iPhone once support has ended, and there’s a good reason for that.
Unlike with the Android operating system or even your computer, iOS blocks apps from its core system, a term called sandboxing. Even if you installed an “antivirus” app, it could not see a list of apps you’ve installed from the App Store, much less scan anything on your device for malware. That is not to say an iPhone isn’t vulnerable to attack, it just means that software security relies entirely on iOS updates.
By the time you read this, the second version of iOS 13 should be available and should have fewer bugs than the original. I have not experienced any problems with my phone since updating, but it’s usually a good idea to wait for the second update when a major new software version is first released.
Now that you’ve updated your iPhone, you can enjoy three new major privacy and security features.
First up is Apple sign-in, which provides an option to signing in to your accounts across the web with Facebook or Google. The idea is to make it easier to sign in to services (one tap!) without having to create a new account and remember yet another password. But with excessive data sharing, many have become leery of this process, especially with Facebook. Apple doesn’t rely on advertising or selling your browsing data because it doesn’t rely on an ad network for revenue like Facebook and Google. Apple explicitly states in its terms of service that it won’t track you when you sign in with Apple.
You will use your current Apple ID to use Sign in with Apple, which uses two-factor authentication — TouchID, FaceID or a text sent to your device. That way access to the accounts in your favorite apps is protected as well.
Further, Apple gives you the option to mask your real email address — a new, unique email for every service you use. Messages sent to those email addresses will be automatically forwarded to your selected email account, or if you choose, you can deactivate the forwarding to reduce junk mail. If you use a Mac, the process will be seamless, but if not, you’ll have to sign in on your PC via your browser.
The second new security feature in iOS 13 involves location. Previously, you had three permission levels for location: share your location continuously with an app, provide it only when you were using the app or deny the app access to any location information. Now you have a fourth option to temporarily share your location.
The temporary option is like a trial period. With this option, you will receive notifications when an app is using your location in the background, along with a summary of where and how many times it has used your location. Once you’ve received the summary, you can then grant a permanent sharing status for that particular app.
You will also receive a notification before an app is allowed to use your iPhone’s Bluetooth. This can happen when a store has Bluetooth beacons to alert you to a nearby retail location. Finally, you will now have the option to eliminate location data from a photo when you share it with others. To do this, tap on the small “Options” link at the top of the screen in your Camera app. You will need to turn it off each time you share a photo.
If you want continuous location privacy related to your photos, you can choose to turn off your camera’s default option to include location information. Go to Settings, Privacy and then Location Services. Scroll to find Camera, tap and pick Never for allow location services. This is a good time to take a look at all location permissions for the apps you use. While Using is the one you should choose rather than Always or Never in most cases.
The new iOS also offers a setting to silence unknown callers, a direct hit on robocalls. Any unknown calls will be sent directly to voicemail where you can listen at your leisure. To turn this on, find the toggle under Phone in Settings and say goodbye to irritating interruptions.