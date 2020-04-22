It’s been a long six weeks for parents with school-age children, and with Gov. Gary Herbert’s announcement last week that Utah’s public and charter schools will not reopen for the remainder of the school year, it just got a lot tougher. Many parents are allowing their kids to have more screen time, and taking more for themselves as well.
The dangers of too much screen time for kids and adults are well known. In addition to eye strain and back problems brought on by poor posture in front of a computer, the hours of inactivity also increase the risk of obesity (no exercise and mindless snacking!), diabetes and sleep problems. It can also lead to anxiety, depression and a feeling of isolation. Because we’re already physically isolated while we work together to slow the spread of COVID-19, excessive screen time can only make a difficult situation worse.
It’s time to limit our screen time, and tools to help have just arrived from Netflix and TikTok this past week to add to features already available from Apple and others. Here’s a handy how-to on what’s out there and how to use them for your kids and for yourself.
Netflix has added features to its parental control package. Parents can now PIN protect individual profiles to help prevent kids from using them, which means, for instance, a younger child wouldn’t have access to an older sibling’s account. They can also remove specific series and films, so that they do not show up anywhere in that profile and turn off auto-play.
To review your family’s current settings or to set up individual accounts, go to Netflix and log in. Choose “Manage Profiles” and then select one. To access the new features, click on the edit button under “Maturity Settings.” Here, you can choose to limit shows to a maturity rating or type in individual ones to block. You can adjust these settings for yourself as well to help combat binge watching.
Next up is TikTok, a social media video app that has become the go-to entertainment during quarantine. Last week, it introduced ways for parents to limit time on the app through a feature called Family Pairing that lets parents link their own TikTok account to their kids’ accounts and then disable direct messages, turn on restricted content mode and set screen time limits. Yes, that means you’ll have to download the app first and set up your account.
You will have to use your child’s phone to set up the new limits. Under the digital wellbeing section of your child’s app account, you’ll scan a QR code to link the two accounts. From there, you can set time limits from your own phone. If your child disables the parent sync, you’ll receive a notification. To further improve safety, TikTok announced it has disabled direct messages for all users under 16.
As for video gaming, which has seen an increase in network traffic of 102%, according to Verizon, how you control use depends on the device. Nearly all computer operating systems, smart TVs and game systems have built-in parental controls and can be found in your device settings. For Windows 10 and Xbox, sign in to your Microsoft family group at https://account.microsoft.com/family. You can then set a screen time schedule for each family member by device. If you want to use the same schedule for all devices, turn on “Use one schedule for all devices.” You can also set limits on specific apps and games, but unfortunately, this feature is available only on adult accounts.
For iPhone users, time spent by app is easy to access, and you can set limits for yourself and your children on each phone. Go to Settings and tap Screen Time, Continue and then indicate whether this is your iPhone or your child’s phone. You can set time limits for individual apps per day or all apps at once. Best of all, you can schedule downtime when only calls and the apps you specify can be accessed, by day and for a time block that works for you.
If you’re at a loss as to what to do with all of this screen-free time, ask older friends what they did in the days before laptops, iPhones and video games — not only will you get some great ideas, but you’ll likely hear some untold stories that you’ll want to share with your own family.