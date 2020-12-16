Christmas is nearly here and if you haven’t finished your holiday shopping, I have some great suggestions for you that will arrive on time. With travel curtailed for many with stay-at-home orders across the country, you may find you are putting together gift boxes to send to friends and family near and far.
The shipping cost alone could exceed the price of the gifts inside your box as I recently found out when I sent a package to my son in Southern California. To keep the shipping price as low as possible, choose items that are small, lightweight and packaged properly to prevent any damage. The goal for packing is “no movement,” so line your box and individual items with bubble wrap and use tear-apart air bags (save them from packages you have received) to fill in any gaps. For UPS, if you ship by Thursday at 5 p.m., your package should arrive the following Tuesday.
To be on the safe side and avoid rush charges, you may be better off buying online and having your gifts shipped directly to the recipients. I learned this lesson the hard way after buying a Roomba for my son on Black Friday and sending it here because I thought he would be able to come home for Christmas. Unfortunately, he can’t, and now I have a large and heavy box to ship, and I’m tempted to keep it for myself and send another one to him from the store with free shipping.
Now to the gift recommendations. If you’re looking for stocking stuffers, here are several to consider. Everyone on my list is getting a set of Pangton Villa’s colored LED strip lights for their TVs from Amazon at $14. They add a colorful glow around the screen, attach on the backside and were a huge hit at my movie night. Size up if your TV is close to the recommended size and make sure you have a USB port available on your set to plug them into.
A small bluetooth speaker is a good option for those who aren’t interested in a smart speaker but like to listen to music around the house. I recently bought the A2 Lenrue Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $13 on Amazon. It does the job, but bass quality is poor. For around $30, you can buy Google’s Nest Mini or Amazon Echo Dot with better sound quality and voice assistant; both are on sale with a $20 savings and offer free two-day shipping.
With people spending so much time online these days, a pair of blue light blocking glasses, also known as gaming glasses, will help prevent eye fatigue, and there are a lot of stylish designs to choose from. Try the pairs from Prive Revaux, which you can order as readers with blue light blocking from Amazon starting at $20. (The Prive Revaux site has a better selection, but you’ll pay for shipping and they’re unlikely to arrive before Christmas.)
If someone on your list has a new iPhone 12, a wireless magnetic charging pad makes a useful gift. The Yootech Wireless Charger is just $13 on Amazon and already has amassed more than 79,000 reviews. There is also an updated model for another $2. This disc-shaped charger works with the new iPhones, AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note.
Now for three pricier gift suggestions. An Amazon Kindle is a good gift for readers of any age. Currently, Amazon is offering its black waterproof Paperwhite for $99 (regularly $130), and two-day shipping is free for Prime members. If you have an old Kindle or Fire tablet, do take a look at Amazon’s trade-in program. All devices, going back to the original Kindle, are eligible. After answering a few questions, Amazon will issue a shipping label to return your device for free. Upon receipt, you will receive the trade-in amount as an Amazon gift card, plus 20% off a new Kindle. Trade-ins are typically not much, but it’s worth the process to get your discount.
For photographers who are looking to spread their wings, consider the Holy Stone HS110D FPV RC Drone with 1080P HD Camera and voice control. At just $70, it’s a reasonably priced gift with a big wow factor. Similarly, the Gosky Roof Prism Binoculars connect with a smartphone so that the viewer can film what they are seeing. These are $80 and will arrive in time for Christmas via Amazon.
One last word of caution for Amazon shoppers: When you are searching, filtering by Prime is not enough to ensure two-day delivery. Click over to the item and you may be disappointed to see a longer delivery window. Once you’ve set the filter, look for “Arrives before Christmas” on the listing in search results. This year is particularly tough for shippers with disrupted supply chains and higher order volumes. And before you give up on something, do check local stores using Google Shopping — you could be in for a happy surprise.