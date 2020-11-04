Times are challenging for everyone in Utah, but especially so for job seekers. As a state, we’ve dropped to seventh place from first in the U.S. unemployment rate rankings by state, and while that is still good, Utah’s unemployment rate at 5% is twice what it was a year ago. My first piece of advice is that if you have a job, hold on to it. But if you have been laid off or believe that you could be (just about everyone!), now is the time to use the free LinkedIn tools available to all users.
In June, I hosted a webinar on how to prepare for a job search. The recruiter on the panel advised to have your resume updated and ready. “Make sure that your resume is contemporary,” said Susan Shey Dvonch, managing partner of Shey-Harding Executive Search in California. “That means that your resume shouldn’t look like a resume of 15 to 20 years ago.” She also stressed the importance of using LinkedIn by keeping your profile up-to-date, being active on the platform and checking your messages.
As with any social media platform that’s been around for awhile, researchers have identified ways to optimize your LinkedIn profile. Adding a professional photo yields 14 times more views than other types of profile pictures. Don’t concern yourself with hiring a professional photographer with fancy equipment. Instead, dress as you would for a video conference call, find a spot with a plain wall behind you and plenty of light. Remember, you want to face a window if possible and then use two light sources positioned at a 45 degree angle on each side of you for a professional lighting effect. Find a family member or friend with a good smartphone and you will have what you need.
On your LinkedIn profile, include your current position and list at least five relevant skills, which can increase your chances of being seen by a potential employer and subsequently messaged. Your summary should be at least 40 words. You can also be proactive by writing a how-to post to demonstrate your expertise. Here are the “perfect” numbers for a post according to a study by OkDork: title should have between 40 to 49 characters, the text should be broken into five sections with headers, total length should be between 1,900 and 2,000 words and the post should contain eight pictures.
LinkedIn has just added a new tool called Career Explorer to help users identify skills that overlap with other positions to help widen job searches. Looking for jobs that are outside of your field may sound daunting, but it’s a wise choice in today’s market.
Career Explorer will display careers job seekers can transition into by finding skills that overlap with their previous jobs. If you’re currently employed, you can use the tool to prepare for a job search. The tool ranks the skills in order of importance depending on the job position. It also ranks the popularity of specific transitions and shows people in the field of choice that you can connect with on LinkedIn. If you find a gap between your current skill set and the targeted field, you can opt to see a list of related LinkedIn courses. These courses, presented with Microsoft, are free and part of the two company’s COVID-19 job relief initiative. To dive into this new feature, visit https://linkedin.github.io/career-explorer/#explore.
If you are currently out of work, take advantage of LinkedIn’s feature Open to Work. You have the choice of sharing your status with only recruiters or to the wider LinkedIn community. Using the latter option will place a green badge on your profile picture that says “Open to Work.” In a blog, LinkedIn said that turning on Open to Work on your profile doubles the likelihood of getting a recruiter messages.
To turn on the feature, go to your profile and under your picture click: “Show recruiters you’re open to work.” Fill in your job preferences such as location and job type and then click the “choose who sees that you’re open” to select if you want to keep this to recruiters, or if you want to add the badge. After you turn on the feature, you can create a post using #opentowork so you can reach even more people on LinkedIn to help you find your next role. Be sure to turn on alerts so that you don’t miss an opportunity.
Don’t be shy! Tell everyone in your network and on LinkedIn that you are looking for work. Keep an open mind about job sectors and roles and make sure to advertise your flexibility.