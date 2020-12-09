Older adults have been the favorite of scammers for two basic reasons: They believe retirees have money and that they are naive when it comes to cybersecurity. This year has seen unprecedented opportunity for scammers because people have been online more than ever with stay-at-home rules, are susceptible to virus-related news and may be using digital services like telehealth for the first time. When you add online holiday shopping and seasonal charity donations to the mix, the possible channels to scam people are enormous.
The scam buildup to the holidays is impressive. AARP reported that as of Nov. 12, it had logged more than 250,000 complaints related to COVID-19 and stimulus payments, with more than two-thirds of the complaints related to fraud or identity theft. It estimated that nearly $183 million had been lost by consumers as a result of these scams, with the average victim losing around $320.
Awareness is the first step in protecting yourself against scammers. Keep in mind that any topic you read in the headlines can become the springboard for a scam. Let’s start with COVID-19. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General issued a warning to consumers about fraud schemes related to COVID-19: Fraudsters are offering COVID-19 tests, HHS grants, and Medicare prescription cards in exchange for personal details, including Medicare information. They are using telemarketing calls, text messages, social media platforms and door-to-door visits to perpetrate COVID-19-related scams. Once they obtain your personal data, it can be used to fraudulently bill federal health care programs and commit medical identity theft.
The next wave of scams will undoubtedly be linked to obtaining an earlier than expected dose of the vaccine. As much as we’d like to believe it’s possible to move up the list — and scammers will cite compelling information based on the data they have on you — it will not happen. The State of Utah has released its vaccine distribution plan, “Utah’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan,” which is subject to change as vaccine doses become more widely available and more people are vaccinated. You can see the anticipated timeline here: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine. Official sources such as this one and your medical providers are the only places you should go to find out when you will be eligible. Disregard information from any outside sources, whether they come to you in an email, a call or a knock on the door.
Another medical-related scam is associated with telehealth, which has seen a dramatic uptick in use during the pandemic. The National Cyber Security Alliance has alerted consumers that telehealth has become one way to target senior citizens. Scammers may use phishing messages to send patients legitimate-looking links to a fake appointment or web page and from there convince them to divulge sensitive information. The solution is to use a link provided by your health insurer (log in on the official website and then find the covered telehealth provider) or your doctor.
But not all scams involve health concerns. AARP also reported an increase in pet adoption scams timed just right for the holiday season. The scammer places fake ads with cute animals for sale and requests money by wire transfer or peer-to-peer money transfer app. These transfer methods are untraceable, so once you’ve sent the funds, no pet and no recourse for you. To avoid these types of scams, go through a reputable animal rescue group. Adoption forms will include questions about how you can provide for the pet but will not ask for financial details. Pick up and pay for the pet in person.
Good internet safety habits are your key to protection from holiday shopping scammers. Due to the pandemic, this holiday season may look and feel a bit different, and certainly more money will be spent online, but the precautions are the same. Hackers will be looking to take advantage of unsuspecting shoppers by searching for weaknesses in their devices or internet connections or attempting to extract personal and financial information through fake websites.
Before you start shopping, make sure your devices are up-to-date with the most recent operating systems and browsers. Use two-factor authentication on all accounts that offer it. You’ll receive a text with a one-time code to log in along with your username and password. Only shop from websites you know and trust, and do not opt-in to saving your credit card information. Only shop from your home network and never when on public Wi-Fi. Lastly, check your bank accounts regularly for any fraudulent charges and report them immediately.