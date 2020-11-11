Black Friday falls on Nov. 27 this year and no doubt we will all be social distancing while some will be quarantining thanks to surging COVID-19 cases. The big retailers are prepared. How will one of the biggest days for holiday shopping be different this year? Here’s what you need to know to get the best deals for the holidays despite new restrictions.
The first big change that may delight holiday cooks is that many retailers won’t be open on Thanksgiving, which means guests won’t be rushing through dinner to get to the sales. So far, Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Best Buy have announced they will close their stores on Thanksgiving Day 2020. Most will not have extended hours on Friday.
No holiday openings and shortened hours add a new layer of complexity to holiday shopping. You should check store hours well in advance of your outing and then check again on the day itself to avoid a wasted trip.
Once you arrive at an open store, expect a few new rules. You may have to wait outside the store because the maximum number of shoppers set by the store has been reached. (If you’re heading to Target, you can check to see if there’s a line at your story by visiting Target.com/line, and if there is, you can reserve a time to shop.) You’ll also have to wear a mask. It’s a good idea to keep an extra mask or two in your car. Keep an eye on any directionals, which are designed to regulate foot traffic in one direction, so people don’t have to pass one another.
To avoid going into a store, check ahead of time for curbside pickup. You’ll place your order online, pay and then pick up your purchase outside of the store. This will also likely require downloading and using the store’s app. At Best Buy, similar to others, orders are typically ready within an hour, but as stores get busier, inevitably wait times will become longer.
If you’ve opted for curbside pickup, look for the designated parking spots. Once you park, you will let store personnel know you’ve arrived via the app and a team member will bring your order to you. If someone else is picking up your order, make sure this person has the confirmation document on his or her phone along with your Utah driver’s license because ID is required — if the purchaser (you) and the pickup person don’t match, your purchase will not be released.
If you’d like to avoid in-store shopping altogether, retailers have anticipated that preference as well. Think of this year’s Black Friday period as an extended Cyber Monday, historically a day to shop online that falls just after Thanksgiving weekend. Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot and Best Buy have already started posting Black Friday deals, and these are the real deals, not teasers for the big day.
To help you find the best price, whether that’s locally or online, Google has added helpful features to its Google Shopping, including price insights, price comparison and price tracking. Gift list in hand, start by searching for a product on Google. You can specify a general category like smart speaker, a brand or a specific product. Then select the Shopping tab at the top of the page, which will bring up the products. Take a moment to choose any of the available filters such as price and brand to narrow your results. You will see a “Curbside Pickup” label on those products from stores offering the service. Click on a product and then “View all product details.” Scroll down to see the price insights that will indicate whether the price you see is high, low or typical, compared with other prices across the web and in nearby stores. Here you will also see where you can purchase the product online and from a nearby store.
If you’re not yet ready to buy, you can turn on price tracking. Make sure you’re signed into your Google account to receive notifications through email or on the Google Search app. To see all the products you’re tracking or to unsubscribe from alerts, go to your settings and choose My Activity.
If you want to try waiting for a better deal, you can turn on price tracking from the Shopping product page and get alerts on any item you're considering buying. Find the toggle right under the price insights bar. You must be signed into your Google account to get notifications through email or in the Google Search app. You’ll also see a button under the toggle to access all of the products you are tracking. This is also where you can stop tracking and turn off alerts.
While this won’t be a year of waiting in line for doorbusters, you will still be able to find good deals starting now from the comfort of your own home.