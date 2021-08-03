Forewarned is forearmed, and while you won’t have to worry about the transition from Windows 10 to Windows 11 until December, it may make the change easier if you know what to expect. As of July 30, a beta version is available for the public, so we know quite a bit about the new operating system. However, changes — both big and small — could be made by Microsoft based on user feedback in the run-up to the release.
You can expect a new system font, redesigned icons with more vibrant colors and rounded corners, which are all easy adjustments to make. Windows 11 will feature new widgets similar to those of the iPhone to see updates such as news, weather and stock information, along with an expanded app store.
But the real differences are things that are missing in Windows 11 that you may have become used to in the current version. Here is the rundown for what you won’t see and shouldn’t bother looking for.
Internet Explorer is nowhere to be found in Windows 11. So if you’ve been hanging onto this old browser replaced by Edge with Windows 10, which you could still use, you’re going to have to become an Edge user if you want to stay with a Microsoft product.
You will be able to use IE mode in Edge, but even that option will be limited. IE officially loses any support as of June 22, 2022. This is not necessarily a bad thing. Edge is a modern browser with security features that are simply not available in IE.
Timeline did not make the cut for Windows 11. This feature let you sync your activity across multiple Windows computers when you were logged in under the same Microsoft account. You could see 30 days of activity, including files you’d opened and websites you’d visited. Likewise, Live Tiles are no more, replaced by the widgets described above.
You won’t have the same ability to group tiles together into named clusters. Maybe you put your photography and video programs together or clustered your computer games so that they’d be easier to locate. In Windows 11, Microsoft has taken a one size fits all approach: no groups, no custom names and no resizing the Start menu.
The taskbar has been similarly limited. In Windows 10 you could move it from the bottom of your screen to the top, the left or the right to customize your workspace. Not in Windows 11. The taskbar is centered at the bottom of the screen and can only be shifted to the left.
While Microsoft’s voice assistant Cortana hasn’t been eliminated, it has been removed from the startup process and is no longer pinned to the taskbar. It is not yet clear how Cortana will be accessed in Windows 11.
Skype has also been demoted and won’t be integrated into Windows 11 like it is in Windows 10. Instead, Microsoft has promoted its video conferencing and chat app Teams. If you’re an avid Skype user, now is a good time to make the change to Teams. I’ve found it’s much easier to use than Skype and its integration with Outlook is excellent. The free version of Teams offers unlimited chat messages, built-in online meetings and audio and video calling for individuals and groups, with a duration of up to 60 minutes per meeting or call.
Of course, the big question is will the new operating system work on your current computer? If you have a PC from 2019 or later, that answer is most likely yes. Otherwise, you might run into compatibility problems. Microsoft has released its hardware requirements for Windows 11 that include a 1 GHz or faster 64-bit processor with two or more cores, at least 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB or more of available storage, TPM version 2.0 and a high definition (720p minimum) display or monitor. To check the tech specs of your current device, type “System” into the search box in the taskbar and click on System Information to see the list. Eventually you will be able to access a Microsoft site to do the checking for you.
If your PC cannot run Windows 11, don’t panic. Support for Windows 10 will continue until Oct. 14, 2025.