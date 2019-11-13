Thanksgiving arrives late this year, but retailers have already released some of their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. It’s not just the lure of seasonal low prices that entice people to buy. Retailers have a full tricky bag of techniques to increase the odds you will actually buy a product — some of these are real values for shoppers, while others are just psychological tactics that could lead to impulse buying. Today, we will take a look at the tactics retailers use, so that you can spot them, and make smarter shopping decisions.
With the vast amount of data collected on consumers’ shopping behavior, retailers have an unprecedented pool of information to build their plans. Earlier this year, research firm McKinsey and Company told retailers to stretch out the pre-Christmas period of special deals, including “preview sales” in November. And indeed, Target launched its Black Friday preview sale last weekend and will have “HoliDeals” throughout the month featuring early access to Black Friday deals. Amazon launches its Black Friday deals on Nov. 22, while Best Buy and Walmart have already begun rolling out early doorbusters and other holiday deals.
Your best defense against an avalanche of deals is to make a plan and stick to it. Start with a list of items you need to purchase for friends, family and yourself. Build in some item or brand flexibility wherever possible to allow yourself room to get the best deal or to make a substitution. The most important part of the list is a budget cap on each item. This will help you guard against falling for big discounts on merchandise that isn’t worth the money, such as discontinued items and poor sellers.
What to watch
out for
Beyond a seemingly low price, retailers also use the principle of scarcity. You’re probably familiar with promotions for a big ticket item offered at a specific time, say Thanksgiving night, and only a few are available at each store. Yes, people will line up for hours in the cold, but only a lucky few will actually get the item. But now that they’re in the store, chances are they will shop, which is why retailers use this strategy.
Online scarcity ploys come in a different package. You’ll see messages like “only a few left” or a specific number to add a sense of urgency on top of scarcity. Retailers may also post the number of times people have viewed a particular item over the last hour or how many have it in their carts. These tactics layer scarcity, urgency and what marketers call FOMO, fear of missing out: “If everyone wants it, I should buy it before it’s too late.”
Delaying the pain of paying is certainly not new, but credit cards have been joined by interest-free payment options that split the purchase price over four payments, one at the time of purchase and the following in three equal installments every two weeks. Afterpay is the most popular with more than 25,000 retail partners. To set it up, you connect with your bank account, no credit approval needed. While this is a convenient way to spread the cost of a purchase over a couple of paychecks, the relatively small charges can add up fast, so make sure you keep track. And make sure you have money in your account for the scheduled withdrawals. Insufficient funds will incur a $10 late fee and could impact your credit rating.
What to look for
Thanks to Amazon, free shipping is now the norm among most online retailers. In fact, if you can’t get free shipping, you should consider shopping elsewhere. And Amazon continues to raise consumers’ expectations for even faster delivery, moving from the two-day frame to one-day, and in some cases even same-day service. Walmart just launched its own free next-day shipping. Like with Amazon, not all items at Walmart are available for expedited shipping, so always check the shipping options before you buy.
In addition to quick shipping times, retailers including Best Buy and Target offer free “click-and-collect,” meaning you buy online and then pick up at the nearest store in a day or two. Expect to see same-day “click-and-collect” this Black Friday through Christmas. Look for curbside pickup service as well. This way, you don’t even have to park and get out of your car.