A week ago, I was in countdown mode to record three interviews for a show I would be hosting the following week. Now that our company’s events have been delayed to the fall, we are going full throttle on digital content — a bi-weekly talk show, a series of webinars and global networking events. It had become apparent that my Wi-Fi speed was insufficient to conduct these one-on-one interviews, let alone a six-participant live webinar.
I want to share the steps I took so that you might assess your service and look for a different provider if you find, like me, that you are overpaying for service that is less than promised. And I’ll tell you at the start that this was a simple, moneysaving process, as long as you ask the right questions and know what the answers should be.
Start by monitoring your internet service. Pay attention to times when it slows or drops altogether and make a note of the time of day and frequency. Having more devices accessing the internet simultaneously may slow speeds down, but this should only be detectable by a speed test. With today’s high-speed internet service, you should be able to have several people streaming movies, playing video games and using the internet for browsing without any noticeable problems like buffering, lagging or slower than normal page loading times.
Test your internet speed to compare the speeds you are actually getting to those advertised by your internet provider for the package you have. If you don’t know what you should be getting, that’s OK; you can ask when you call. Internet speeds include an upload speed and a download speed. Download speeds (data coming into your device like watching a Netflix movie) are much higher than upload speeds (data going in the opposite direction such as uploading a video to YouTube) because internet service providers allocate more of their bandwidth to downloading to meet customers’ usage patterns.
You can use any of the free internet speed tests available online, including Google and M-Lab’s test. Just type “internet speed test” into the Google search box. At the top of the search results will be a box labeled “Internet speed test.” Click the blue “Run Speed Test” button at the bottom of this box. A new pop-up will appear with a speedometer, like you see in a car. The test will begin measuring your download speed, followed by your upload speed. You don’t have to do anything. Results are measured in megabits per second (Mbps). Internet speeds will vary depending on how many people are connected at the time and what they are doing. Perform the test a couple of times over several days and make a note of your results.
Armed with this information, you can now call your service provider. Ask the representative to check your account to see what speeds you should be getting with the understanding that these are maximum upload and download speeds. In my case, I was consistently clocking 14 Mbps down and about 2 Mbps up with no more than two devices connected at the same time; I was paying for 40 Mbps down and 3 Mbps up. Clearly, I wasn’t getting what I paid for.
The representative then went through a standard series of tests, turning my internet on and off to find the problem, a process that took more than an hour. He decided it was a faulty router. My warranty had expired, so they would have to charge for a replacement. It would cost around $100, but the order system was down. “Should I try again in an hour?” I asked. “No, I don’t think so,” he said. “It will be down for a long time.”
My assistant suggested I try Xfinity. Within five minutes, I had placed an order online for a $65 a month contract for one year with 300 Mbps high-speed internet. (The price will increase to $80 a month after a year, but I see Google is installing Google Fiber in my neighborhood, and I will likely switch to that once this contract has expired.) The equipment would arrive in two days.
A competent installer arrived on time wearing a mask and was very careful about keeping his distance. He checked the wiring and was able to install the new router in my office where an old Comcast line was still in place. But had I not had that line, he said he would still have been able to complete the installation. All we had to do was set up a name for the Wi-Fi and a password. The job took less time than the diagnostic call to my now former provider, CenturyLink. I’m also saving about $20 a month on significantly faster internet. I’m happy to report that live streaming for my interviews went off without a problem.