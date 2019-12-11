The good news is I am nearly finished with my Christmas shopping, an all-time record for me. I ordered everything online, but it was not without mishap — missing items, shattered glass and delivery delays. And there’s always some risk associated with purchasing online. While it is far more convenient to shop this way, and allows for better budgeting (less temptation than shopping in stores where I’m prone to act like a magpie, gathering shiny, sparkly things into my cart), you do need to be more careful. Follow these guidelines for a more successful online shopping experience.
Stick to your list. In fact, if you’re going to do the majority of your shopping online, make a spreadsheet that includes the item, the retailer, intended recipient, price, date ordered, order number (for quick reference if something goes wrong), date expected and a column for “received.” As we get closer to the big day, it becomes easy to forget what you’ve bought and whether or not it was delivered.
Open the box and check your order. Hopefully, there is a packing slip, but that’s not always the case. For instance, I ordered 16 candles for party favors, and while there was plenty of packing material, it was all on top of the box with the broken candles rattling around in the bottom. No packing list, and indeed, when I counted the items, there were several missing. I called customer service and she informed me that one of the scents I ordered was out of stock. She expedited a replacement for the entire shipment, including gift wrap supplies—a bonus for my trouble, but unnecessary.
Know that big retailers are handling more online orders this year than ever before. On Thanksgiving Day alone, online sales have passed the milestone $4 billion mark, with sales up 14.5% on last year’s online sales of $3.7 billion, according to Adobe. Mistakes are bound to happen, but don’t let them catch you unprepared. The most important safeguard is to order early, allowing enough time for a replacement shipment, say at least three days.
Shoppers are also choosing to buy online and then pickup at the store. BOPIS (Buy Online Pick Up In-Store) and curbside pickup are relatively new options and growing in popularity. A National Retail Federation survey said 48% of respondents said they plan to buy merchandise online and pick it up at stores this holiday season. If that includes you, make sure you have a detailed confirmed order on your phone and check it against what’s in your bags. Save yourself the trouble of having to return to the store for a missing item. And don’t count on the store to flag out-of-stock items. You won’t be charged for them, but discovering you’re short something will be an unwelcome surprise after you’ve returned home.
Online shopping also brings its own set of security risks. Before you begin, make sure eachl of the devices you will use for purchasing are up-to-date. That means checking your computer and phone for operating system updates, as well as any individual app you intend to use. Make sure you have unique passwords for each device and account, including retail sites and, most important, your online banking accounts. Enable two-factor authentication wherever possible. That means a code will be sent to your phone to access an account, along with your usual login information. This helps prevent unauthorized access in case your password is stolen.
Only shop from websites you know and trust. Avoid clicking any deal links from an email or from a social media website such as Facebook. Instead, type in the URL of the retailer and visit the site that way. Cybercriminals frequently spoof known websites to lure you to a malicious one and then try to steal your credit card information. Check that the website is secure. Its URL should begin with https (not http) and have a closed padlock icon in the address bar. If not, close the window. Browsers are doing a pretty good job of alerting users to risky sites, so if you see a warning, take it seriously and exit.
Use a credit card rather than a debit card because there are laws to limit your liability for fraudulent credit card charges, but you may not have the same level of protection for your debit cards. Plus, using a credit card will give you a longer time before the funds are withdrawn from your account, compared with a debit card. If possible, also connect any mobile payment methods (ApplePay, Venmo, PayPal) to a credit card for the same reasons.