Summer is here and COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in many people’s vacation plans. While few want to fly, there are many who are comfortable taking a road trip. In fact, travel club AAA expects 683 million road trips to be taken this summer, just 3.3% fewer than last summer. But this year’s trip calls for additional planning if you want it to be successful and safe for your family.
When you are weighing different destinations, use this criteria to help you decide which place is best. Choose a location where the virus is not spiking, which at this time can be challenging since 40 out of 50 states saw their cases rise leading up the Fourth of July weekend. To view 14-day rolling trends, try The Covid Tracking Projects charts at https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/W5Fx9/8/, where it’s easy to see states in the red where cases are rising and those in the green where cases are decreasing. Nebraska and South Dakota were the only states outside the Northeast with a downward trend in cases.
But look beyond state figures because a crowded city or resort town is likely to have more cases than a less populated area. Search “coronavirus by state” on Google to see interactive maps by state where you can hover over different locations to compare health data.
You should also consider how easy it will be to social distance at stops along the way and at your destination. It’s far safer to be in an uncrowded state park than at Disney World, which has scheduled a phased reopening beginning July 11. Think about any bottlenecks you might encounter such as an entry queue or shared facilities. Many companies are implementing contactless methods to check into rooms and restaurants, as well as pay for items to reduce face-to-face contact.
This is a time when your smartphone will be essential to support these new contactless methods. Look for signs with QR codes — short for Quick Response — which are square barcodes that can be read by your phone and open browser windows with information and forms to fill. For example, a restaurant may use a QR code on a sign to update a waiting list for tables, which eliminates the need for a person at check-in. When your table is ready, you’ll receive an alert on your phone — no restaurant beepers to pass among customers. Still, the fewer points where you could be unavoidably close to strangers, the higher that trip should rank in your analysis.
You might also consider using a contactless payment method in your phone. A digital wallet like Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay securely stores your credit card details, and to purchase something, you just unlock your phone and tap it to the pay terminal. Most businesses now accept contactless pay, but if you’re traveling off the beaten track, make sure you have your card with you. Try to avoid using cash, which is passed from one person to another.
Before you make a final decision on your road trip, including your route, stops and activities, check the health restrictions in each city, county and state. In some states, such as Maine, you are required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival or present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours. Looking ahead, I believe health certificates will become the norm for travelers, especially for Americans traveling outside the country.
Verify that what you want to see or do is open. If you’re planning a trip to a national park, visit the National Park Service’s find-a-park website (nps.gov/findapark) and then check the alerts for the parks you are interested in visiting. The park may be partially closed, limit visitors and have COVID-19 rules like mask-wearing. Because the infection figures are constantly changing, what’s open today may not be open when you’re on the road. Check for updates a week before and do it again the day before you’re due to leave. And, have a backup plan, including packing a cooler with water and food, for options nearby in case you find an unexpected closure.
To sum it up, no matter where you go, avoid strangers, try not to touch things in public places and keep your hands off your face (there’s even a new necklace from NASA that will vibrate when your hands get close to your face!), wash your hands (or use hand sanitizer) every time you enter and leave a public place so you can keep your car free of contamination, wear a mask when you are around others, and stay at least 6 feet away from people whenever you can. And one last thing: Make sure that you have enough paid time off if you are exposed to the virus and must quarantine when you return.