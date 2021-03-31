”Over the last 10 to 15 years, there have been many improvements to both life insurance and annuity products. If you’ve been thinking about swapping your current annuity or insurance policy for a new policy, a 1035 exchange might be a good solution.” — Lyle Boss
Created by a provision in the IRS code, 1035 exchanges offer a tax-deferred method of converting existing life insurance or annuity contracts to contracts that better fit your overall financial goals. Under 1035 rules, policyholders can transfer money from an endowment, annuity or life insurance into a new policy without paying taxes at the time of transfer.
If you have a life insurance policy or annuity that you would like to upgrade to a better-designed product, you may want to consider the advantages of using a 1035 exchange.
A 1035 exchange can defer the gain and help manage your future tax liability
In a 1035 exchange, you are deferring the gain, which is the difference between the cash value of the policy at any time, including all policy loans, and the premium tax basis, which is the amount put into the contract, less premiums for additional benefits and minus any tax-free distributions. If there is no gain in the original contract, you might still take advantage of other 1035 exchange tax benefits. These tax advantages are not available to you if you surrender the original contract.
A 1035 could help you avoid a ‘MEC’ situation
A 1035 exchange can help policy owners avoid something known as a “modified endowment contract,” or MEC. Part of cash-value life insurance’s appeal to consumers is that it gives them tax-free growth that they can access any time, for any reason.
However, the U.S. Congress limits the amount of money that a person can place into these policies. Cash value, or “permanent” life insurance and other vehicles, are now subject to a measurement known as the “Technical and Miscellaneous Revenue Act of 1988 seven-pay test.”
The seven-pay test computes how much of a new death benefit for one 1035 exchange is (in theory) paid-up by proceeds from the exchange.
The formula subtracts this amount from the total death benefit, arriving at the death benefit’s remaining unpaid portion.
The seven-pay test is then performed on this unpaid amount of insurance to determine how much new money can be paid into the contract every year. If that amount is negative, the policy fails the test, and no new money may be added to the existing contract.
Policies whose benefits exceed federal tax law limits are classified as MECs. MECS have some major tax disadvantages.
What kinds of exchanges can you do? There are different types of 1035 exchanges. These include:
- Life insurance for a non-qualified annuity contract
- Life insurance for an endowment
- Life insurance for life insurance
- Endowment for a non-qualified annuity product
- Non-qualified annuity for non-qualified annuity
When could a 1035 exchange be appropriate?
If you think changes in your current situation merit, you may want to check with your financial advisor or insurance consultant to discuss a 1035 exchange feasibility.
Be sure your advisor tells you all the advantages and disadvantages of this type of transaction and allows you to be the sole decision-maker. The decision to replace a policy should be justifiable based on your economic or personal needs, and you should never terminate a policy until your new policy is issued.
Some things you should consider are:
- If you may have changes in your health that may cause you to be denied new coverage or require you to pay more for coverage.
- Higher premiums, which might also result from the issuance of new coverage at a higher attained age.
- Surrender charges that could have a negative impact.
- Potential differences in the way interest is credited to your replacement policy.
- Changes in policy provisions and guarantees.
- Alternatives to replacement that you may not have considered.
- The impact of outstanding loans that could represent a partial gain.
- The current financial climate.
- Your own goals and desires.
Changes in the stock market and interest rates, better-designed contracts and policies, and changing personal or financial needs are all reasons to speak with your financial expert about whether or not a 1035 exchange makes sense.
However, before beginning the exchange process, you should investigate all your options, understand potential pitfalls and know the long-term implications. This article is not providing legal or accounting advice; it is simply providing general information. Please consult a licensed and authorized professional before making any final decision.