The Better Business Bureau has issued an alert about a Utah food storage company, alleging it has not filled orders for hundreds of customers after receiving payment.
The BBB's Utah office said in a news release Thursday that consumers from around the country have reported $20,000 in losses in their dealings with My Food Storage LLC, headquartered in Midvale.
The bureau said it has received 65 complaints about the company. The average reported loss was $400, but some reached $2,000.
James Popham of Ogden ordered $1,300 of products from the company in June and had not received anything within four to six weeks, the promised delivery deadline, according to the BBB.
He said after the delivery period elapsed, he frequently called and emailed the company, with no response, the bureau said.
The order eventually arrived in October.
Popham could not immediately be reached Friday.
"Most weren't lucky enough to receive anything," the bureau release said. "The company is unresponsive, not issuing refunds, nor answering requests to exchange incorrect items."
Some consumers told the bureau that when they did hear back from My Food Storage, it said orders were delayed due to COVID-19.
“It’s understandable that COVID demands can put strain on businesses and delay their shipping times," the bureau said. "But companies need to be responsive to consumers and offer refunds if they are unable to ship as promised. They aren’t talking to their customers at all.”
My Food Storage did not respond to a phone message Friday.
"We didn't get any complaints about them until June," Britta Clark, BBB spokesperson, said Friday.
My Food Storage has a valid business license with the Utah Division of Corporations, according to online state records.
The Utah Consumer Protection Division has no record of any completed legal actions against the company.
Efforts to contact the Utah Department of Commerce for further information were not immediately successful.
To avoid poor consumer experiences, the BBB counsels buyers to research retailers, shop around, read reviews and talk to someone at the company before placing an order.