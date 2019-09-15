SALT LAKE CITY — Businesses, nonprofits and non-state government entities are eligible to apply for grants through the Utah Department of Environmental Quality that will reimburse up to 50% of the cost of purchasing and installing charging stations for electric vehicles.
The application for this grant funding opens Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
“Grants are available on a first-come,” first-served basis, according to a DEQ press release.
The grant application can be accessed at http://evse.utah.gov.
Businesses and nonprofits can receive up to $75,000 in reimbursement for building charging stations. There is no limit in the reimbursement amount for non-state government entities, the release said.
The charging stations must be operational within two years of an organization being awarded grant funding.
“Expanding electric vehicle fleets will go a long way to improve air quality,” said Mat Carlile, the program administrator, in the press release. “This is one way to encourage people to look at electric vehicles as an alternative to gasoline and other petroleum-based vehicles.”
DEQ will distribute $4.9 million total in grants as part of the program.
While agencies in the state’s executive branch are not eligible for this program, they are eligible for a similar program through the Department of Administrative Services.