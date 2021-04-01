ROY — Utah is launching a two-pronged return-to-work program to help those reentering the workforce, especially women, get a footing in a job market that is still recovering from the pandemic.
The move was announced by state officials at a COVID-19 briefing Thursday and comes as the last two counties classified as high transmission areas for the virus — Beaver and Emery — dropped to moderate transmission designations. As coronavirus cases continue to decrease, Utah also is accelerating vaccine administration, Gov. Spencer Cox announced.
The state gave its most shots in one day Wednesday, with 46,000 people receiving a dose of vaccine. So far, according to Cox, over 500,000 Utahns have been fully vaccinated and more than 925,000 have received at least one dose. While the state continues to have one eye on eliminating COVID-19 as a physical threat, the other eye is on how the state will financially come back as numbers related to the disease shrink.
"We’ve talked a lot about the health impacts of this pandemic, but we know for sure that there are economic impacts as well, and that these economic impacts have not been distributed proportionally across the state or the country and that women have been particularly hard hit," Cox said.
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said of the approximately 12,000 jobs lost in the state between 2019 and 2020, 8,000 of those belonged to women. And although the unemployment rate has nearly bounced back to pre-pandemic lows with the number sinking to 3% in February, growth has been slower among occupations predominantly held by women.
A new program set in motion by an executive order Cox signed Thursday will help women and others reentering the workforce step into a career through returnships and short-term education programs. Henderson said it will primarily benefit those who have been absent for a longer period of time, like full-time parents, caregivers, military personnel and retirees.
Returnships are meant to provide people with significant gaps on their resumes with current experience, as well as the training and mentorship needed to start a new career. Utah is the first state to establish such a program, according to Henderson.
"Unlike internships, which are designed primarily for young people at the beginning of their careers, the goal of a returnship program is to help experienced adults reenter the workforce without starting at the bottom of the career ladder," Henderson said.
For now, a significant portion of paid returnship positions available to Utahns are within different sectors of state government, but officials are looking to partner with businesses throughout Utah to provide more returnship programs. One such company is Northrop Grumman, an aerospace and defense technology company with approximately 6,700 employees in the state, many of whom work in Northern Utah.
Northrop Grumman has 800 current job openings in Utah and added 1,500 jobs here in 2020. The company already runs a returnship program, called iReturn, in other states. Now, that program will make its way here.
"Over the next decade, we will continue to bring thousands of new, highly skilled jobs to the various Northrop Grumman sites across Utah, and this can only be achieved in a vibrant and adaptable environment," said Beth Pitts-Madonna, vice president of human resources, when announcing the expansion.
As the company focuses on assembling the U.S. Air Force's Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, a weapons system meant to replace aging LGM-30 Minuteman III missiles, it will need employees to fill a variety of jobs, according to Northrop Grumman Vice President and GBSD General Manager Greg Manuel. Some of the jobs it needs to fill will be in engineering, software development, accountancy and other clerical positions.
"We will absolutely need critical skills for the next several years," Manuel said, continuing, "We need every potential skilled employee that one could imagine to support a weapons system program such as the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program."
Besides Northrop Grumman, Henderson said the state does not yet have other partnerships to announce but that other industries are looking at doing something similar. Companies that want to get involved in the lieutenant governor's returnship program can submit a form at https://inutah.org/learn-work/.
Henderson's office is also hoping to connect unemployed Utahns to education opportunities through the Learn & Work In Utah program, which will help those without the qualifications for a returnship or who may want to enter a career field that requires more advanced skills.
The program will be offered at many of Utah's higher education institutions, including Weber State University, Ogden-Weber Technical College and Davis Technical College. The schools will provide short-term certificate programs for workers looking to learn a new skill, and applications of those reentering the workforce after long periods of time will be prioritized, Henderson said. In many cases, those individuals' tuition will be covered by a state grant.
As this program gets started, Cox is working on other initiatives to give opportunities to marginalized workers in the state. Henderson said he has commissioned a study to get to the root of and find solutions to Utah's gender wage gap, which is one of the largest in the country. There will also be announcements in the coming months regarding economic initiatives to support communities of color, Cox said.
"The pandemic has been a curse for sure," Cox said, "but a blessing in some ways in that what was kind of an academic exercise before has become very, very real in seeing the disparities that are happening in these different communities."