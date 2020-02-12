LOGAN — Those working in the outdoor industry — and those looking to transition into the field — will have a new way to continue their training come June 2020.

During the recent winter conference of the Outdoor Industry Association in Denver, Utah State announced that the university is working with the association, University of Colorado Boulder and Western Colorado University to launch a suite of three outdoor industry business certificates, offered online, each with a different emphasis.

Utah State’s certificate will draw upon its unique Outdoor Product Design and Development program, focusing on sustainability, product design and supply chain management in the the outdoor industry. It will be the only certificate of its kind in Utah, according to a university press release.

Right now, the certificates are a standalone, non-credit certifications that help people get more experience in the industry, said Rene Eborn, Utah State’s special assistant to the vice president over USU Online.

However, the collaboration does have a broader long-term goal, she said.

“Our hope is that the ... people in the workforce, the employees, who want to take these courses can take the certification, and if they do well, and they want to continue, they (could) even have an opportunity to take product development courses from many of these institutions,” Eborn said, “... so it’s a pathway into a degree program.”

This isn’t the case now, Eborn said, but it’s what collaborators are working toward.

Each certificate requires four non-credit courses, which are online and self-paced, though participants must complete them within six months, according to the OIA website.

Utah State’s courses open June 1, Eborn said, and the first course is expected to cost $600. The courses are offered through the university’s extension school, so they are the same cost for anyone who enrolls, regardless of state of residency, Eborn said.

