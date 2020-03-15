LAYTON — A $23 million expansion of the fiber optic network that gives Layton residents access to a high-speed internet alternative is done, while efforts edge forward to build a network in West Point.
"Layton is now among the first cities in Utah — and in the nation — to be fully connected to fiber," Utopia Fiber, the firm owned by the Utah cities that use its network, said in a statement.
Utopia reps say its network, available or coming available in 14 cities, offers more consistent internet speeds than possible from other providers when, say, it's used by multiple users in a household. It can also offer higher upload and download speeds than some competitors, like cable internet companies. The base cost charged by providers using the system typically hovers around $65 a month.
The Layton buildout completed last Thursday started in July 2018 and extended the Utopia system from about a quarter of Layton to virtually the entire city. Around one-third of Layton's households get service via the Utopia system, while some areas are still inaccessible due to things like homeowners agreements, which can limit Utopia's ability to build out.
The $23 million cost of the project, sought by Layton residents, was covered by a bond, which will be paid for via subscriber revenue from customers using the system. Layton is the third-largest Utah city with a Utopia fiber optic network, behind West Valley City and Orem, according to Utopia spokeswoman Kim McKinley.
News the Layton expansion was complete generated positive responses from some in a post on the Layton City Facebook page. One poster who lives in a mobile home community, though, lamented that she couldn't get service via the network. A Utopia rep responded, saying the entity needs permission to build its network on the private roads into such locales.
Meantime, creation of a Utopia network in West Point, announced in late January, continues and should reach the entire city by the end of the year. The Davis County locale will be the 14th Utah city to connect to the network.
"The mayor, city council and city staff believe that access to high-speed internet service will aid West Point City as we move into the future," the city said in announcing the plans. "This is key to maintaining our quality of life and enhancing opportunities for job growth and economic prosperity of the residents and businesses of West Point."
West Point didn't incur debt to install the network. As in the case with Layton, Utopia incurred the debt and will recoup it via subscribers. However, if there aren't enough subscribers when the system is done to cover bond debt costs, the city of West Point will help, covering the shortfall.
Utopia is an open-access system, which means it is used by other private firms that actually provide internet service to the public. Its network currently doesn't extend into Weber County.