WEST POINT — UTOPIA Fiber had a banner year in 2020, and a chunk of the firm's growth came thanks to new projects in Davis County, including West Point and Clearfield.
"It was a perfect storm for residential internet usage," said Roger Timmerman, executive director of UTOPIA, the community-owned fiber-optic network.
According to new figures released by UTOPIA, the entity added 10,200 new residential customers in 2020, increasing its subscriber base to around 35,000. Last year's jump represents a sharp rise from 2019, when UTOPIA added 5,800 customers.
UTOPIA, based in Murray and owned by a consortium of 11 Utah cities, was growing even before COVID-19. But once the pandemic hit the country, forcing "a shift to remote working and learning, things began to really heat up," the firm said in a statement. The UTOPIA networks, though owned by the partner cities, are tapped by an array of private firms to provide high-speed internet to end users, competing with incumbents like CenturyLink and Xfinity.
Among other indicators of growth, UTOPIA installed 1.4 million feet of fiber cable in 2020, enabling it to reach an additional 20,500 homes. It has networks or is building them in 15 Utah cities, including Layton, Centerville, Clearfield and West Point in Davis County. Notably, UTOPIA completed its network in Layton, Davis County's largest city, last March and is largely done installing a system in West Point.
"To put everything in context, even before the pandemic, we were seeing demand skyrocket. Now, it’s nothing short of mind-blowing. Cities are inviting us to partner with them to bolster economic development, introduce smart city services, support telemedicine and, because of the pandemic, provide connections that can fully support remote work and school," said Bob Knight, a UTOPIA spokesman.
So far, around 1,000 customers have signed up for internet service via the UTOPIA network in West Point. That's about 200 shy of what's needed to generate the funds needed from subscriber fees to cover bond costs associated with installing the network there. "We're very confident we're going to hit that mark," said Kyle Laws, the West Point city manager.
Per the typical agreements with UTOPIA, partner cities have to help cover bond costs if the subscriber pool isn’t large enough to generate funds for bond payments. The most basic bills for residential customers typically range around $65 a month, with $30 of that going to UTOPIA to cover network construction costs.
Laws said residents in West Point had been complaining for years about limited internet options, which prompted officials to look into alternatives and, ultimately, to reach the accord to let UTOPIA build its network in the city. The end result is faster internet speeds at a lower cost for users, he said. West Point is home to around 11,000 people and 3,800 homes.
Knight expects the first Clearfield neighborhood will be able to tap into internet service via the UTOPIA network yet this month. It will take additional time to reach the rest of the city.
Meanwhile, a new network was completed in Morgan in Morgan County in 2020. Officials in North Ogden and South Ogden heard pitches late last year about bringing UTOPIA networks to those cities to increase internet offerings. As a next step, UTOPIA is preparing surveys in the two locales to get a read of interest, according to Kimberly McKinley, UTOPIA's chief marketing officer. UTOPIA currently has no municipal networks in Weber County, though it has some limited offerings in the county for commercial customers.
In all, UTOPIA is in talks with officials in 20 cities about expanding, according to Knight.