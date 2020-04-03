HARRISVILLE — Grocery stores and other retail outlets are among the few locales still accessible to the general public as many places shut their doors to guard against the spread of coronavirus.
But now the nation's largest retailer, Walmart, is implementing a series of dramatic changes at its stores nationwide to curtail access, aiming to limit person-to-person contact and further efforts to combat COVID-19. By no means will stores be closing, but starting Saturday, the retailer will limit the number of customers who can be in its outlets at any given time and narrow entry locations to a single spot to better control access.
"With the single point of entry and exit, Walmart has created a barrier with caution tape and shopping carts to control the entry," the Harrisville Police Department said in a Facebook post ahead of the changes. The department "hopes that everyone will be cooperative and patient with the new changes."
The changes announced by Walmart come on top of adjustments that stores here and across the country have already implemented as consciousness and concern about coronavirus has increased. Notwithstanding recent public health orders governing certain business functions, Weber-Morgan Health Department spokeswoman Lori Buttars said such shifts come from store operators, not the government.
"Stores have their own policies. It's not really something that comes from here," she said.
Changes at the Harrisville Walmart and other stores across Weber County and beyond preceded Saturday's shift. The Harrisville store had been open 24 hours but scaled back its hours, as at other retail outlets, as coronavirus concerns heightened. What's more, Harrisville Police Chief Mark Wilson said the department increased patrolling at the busy Walmart location in the city to help keep any testiness brought on by the changes at bay.
The presence of police vehicles "brings a little more calm to people," he said.
In a statement Friday, Walmart explained the changes to its stores nationwide, meant to increase social spacing among customers by limiting the number of shoppers allowed inside locations at any one time. Per the new policy, stores will allow only five customers in for each 1,000 square feet of space at a time.
"While many of our customers have been following the advice of the medical community regarding social distancing and safety, we have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people. We want to encourage customers to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop, allow for space with other customers while shopping and practice social distancing while waiting in lines," it read.
Other changes have popped up at other area retailers.
The Lowe's Home Improvement in northern Ogden installed plexiglass dividers to separate cashiers from customers as they're making purchases, for instance.
The Smith's Marketplace in North Ogden placed directional arrows in aisles to prevent two-way traffic among customers, thus enhancing social spacing. Walmart plans to implement similar change in some of its stores.
Harmons, which has a location in Roy, has increased cleaning routines, with a focus on high-traffic areas, cashier stations and conveyor belts, like many other retailers. The chain has only had to limit entry into a single location in Salt Lake City, though, because of its small size. "The other 18 locations are large enough to accommodate store traffic and maintain social distancing," said Stephanie Miller, a company spokesman.
SHOP 'THEN HEAD HOME'
Wilson, the Harrisville police chief, said he's noticed entire families going out to shop together. "I know everybody wants to get out of the house," he said.
But in these times of coronavirus, he and others advise against using shopping as a family outing. Rather, just one or two people per household should run errands. Buttars, the Weber-Morgan Health Department spokeswoman, echoed that, alluding to county recommendations to stay at home, for one thing, and, when "essential" interactions do occur, to maintain social spacing and to congregate in groups of 10 or fewer.
Walmart, like other restaurants and stores, has served as a social gathering place of sorts. But that's not its role now, not in these times of heightened concern about the spread of COVID-19.
Reps from the retailer "look forward to the time" when Walmart stores again serve as hubs of social interaction, said the Walmart press release. "(H)owever, we now want to prioritize health and safety by encouraging customers to do their shopping at a distance from others, then head home."