OGDEN — The past month has been tough for Richard Hunter, operator of Salon Rox — closed like many businesses since April 3 due to the local public health order aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19.
"When you go from making a certain amount of money to zero, it's difficult," he said.
As such, he's eager to get the hair salon operating again, and come Friday morning, he'll reopen the doors per changes easing the coronavirus restrictions on certain business operations. It won't be business as usual. He'll have to leave 6 feet between workstations to minimize person-to-person contact, patrons and stylists will have to wear face coverings and more. Still, he and the Salon Rox stylists will be able to get back to work and get some money flowing into their depleted bank accounts.
"We're just happy and excited to get reopened on Friday," Hunter said.
Officials from Weber, Morgan and Davis counties last week announced plans to ease the coronavirus restrictions in place in the three counties effective Friday as the threat posed by the ailment seemingly eases. That's got many business operators breathing a sigh of relief, anxious to ramp up operations after scaling things back, or closing even, to comply with the prior, more restrictive orders, paralleling measures implemented across the country. Salons and gyms had to close per the Weber-Morgan Health Department order to be phased out on Friday, while restaurants were only able to provide takeout or curbside offerings, no dine-in service.
Heidi Harwood, operator of Brewskis and City Club, bars on Historic 25th Street in Ogden, spent Wednesday shifting the seating around at the two locales to comply with the new rules. They allow bars like hers to open, but still require that tables be placed at least 6 feet apart to help curb the possible spread of the coronavirus, among many other things.
"I know we're in a serious situation, but we are clean and we're going to do whatever we're told," she said.
A "sanitation supervisor" at each bar will assure social distancing and keep the places clean, while employees will don face coverings and gloves. "It's going to be different, but we are ready," Harwood said.
The new rules come as the administration of Gov. Gary Herbert reduces the coronavirus risk level across Utah from high, or red, to moderate, or orange. They also come amid increased calls from some here and across the country to scale back coronavirus prohibitions to prevent the economy, hit hard by the measures, from sliding even deeper into an abyss. In announcing the planned shift last week, officials in Weber, Morgan and Davis counties said they had consulted with state leaders and health officials. They cited what they said was the reduced coronavirus risk thanks to measures that have been in place.
Still, while many businesses are eager to get operating again, not all are quite ready to open their doors.
The operators of Grounds for Coffee at 111 25th St. in Ogden posted a message on Facebook on Wednesday saying they'd keep closed, at least for now, due to lingering coronavirus safety concerns.
"Although the governor is officially changing our state’s risk level on Friday, we will continue to stay closed," the post reads. "We were never mandated to close, but chose to do so for the safety of our staff, customers and community; that hasn’t changed. We strive to be a safe place for EVERYONE, and although this is a measure we never thought we’d have to take to maintain that, it feels like the right thing to continue to do."
Shou Chen Lee, operator of Lee's Mongolian BBQ in Ogden, which has been closed since March 18, will likely keep the eatery's doors shut, though he's thinking about launching curbside service. His locale is small and given the spacing requirements in the new rules, he'd only be able to seat customers at about three tables, not enough to make operating profitable.
"I can't have the people come in. I don't have space," he said. Moreover, given the spike in joblessness brought on by the economic dip caused by coronavirus rules, he thinks it'll take time for demand to rebound.
Other business operators are still wading through the rules and restrictions that take effect Friday before completely reopening. Though the new rules are more relaxed than prior guidelines, they still call for a range of measures to guard against the coronavirus, like regular cleaning, social distancing, use of masks and more.
"The guidelines are complicated," said Kym Buttschardt, operator of the Union Grill and Roosters Brewing Co. in Ogden, among other locations. She predicts the locales will open in perhaps another week or 10 days, though they'll still offer curbside and other dining options in the meantime.
Likewise, Alex Montañez, operator of Rovali's Ristorante Italiano on 25th Street in Ogden, is planning to wait to open the restaurant's doors to dine-in eating, probably until May 11. That'll give him time to fully understand the rules and to see how the change pans out at other locations. "As quickly as things are changing, too, we're hoping and praying that (rules) will continue to ease," he said.
Whatever the case, assuring cleanliness won't be a problem. Operating under the more restrictive rules ordered by health officials, restaurant employees have become adept and conscious about making sure each and every surface in the eatery stays clean. "We're so accustomed to it now, it's not a big deal. It's just a part of our DNA," he said.