OGDEN — Come Friday, some Weber County businesses shuttered due to coronavirus restrictions will reopen and others will be able to ramp up operations.
"It's not going to be business as usual that we saw before COVID-19, but it's going to be a step up from where we're at now," Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer said Wednesday, terming it a "soft opening." As the seeming threat posed by coronavirus eases, parallel changes will also go in effect in Morgan and Davis counties.
As announced last week, the Weber-Morgan Health Department will ease the restrictions on businesses meant to guard against the new coronavirus' spread starting Friday. The changes mean salons, gyms and other businesses that had to close their doors on April 2 can open back up, though guidelines will still apply. Likewise, restaurants, which have only been able to offer carryout, will be able to offer dine-in service, though, again, restrictions and rules will apply.
The looming changes are in line with Gov. Gary Herbert's announcement on Tuesday that the state will reduce the statewide coronavirus risk level from high, or red, to moderate, or orange, Froerer said. Health officials representing Weber, Morgan and Davis counties say restrictions meant to keep the coronavirus in check have been effective, which also factors in the planned shift.
Businesses are eager for the change and busy preparing for it. In anticipation, the Weber-Morgan Health Department posted operational guidelines on its website on Tuesday that will apply to businesses and a flier spelling out what entities can be open and what's still off limits. The guidelines come from Gov. Gary Herbert's Utah Leads Together 2.0 plan, also the basis for new rules to take effect in Davis County.
"The conversations I'm hearing right now are, 'Let us open. We're ready,'" said Holin Wilbanks, Weber County's economic development director. "I haven't heard from any businesses in the last week that are hesitant about opening."
Isa Perry, public information for the Davis County Health Department, is getting similar feedback. Businesses "are planning for May 1," which is Friday, she said.
Still closed, according to the Weber-Morgan Health Department flier, will be schools and playground equipment. Likewise, team sports will still be prohibited. On the other hand, the new guidelines, while still encouraging social distancing, will allow for gatherings of as many as 20 people, up from the current limit, 10.
'THE INITIAL SMALL STEPS'
Though giving businesses increased wiggle room to operate, restrictions will still be in place to guard against the continued threat posed by the coronavirus.
"This is not going to fix every business to the degree that they would probably like... What we're doing is taking the initial small steps as we go forward," Froerer said. Leaders will continue to monitor the situation and gradually ease the rules if merited. On the flip side, Froerer said, officials could beef the rules back up if the coronavirus threat takes a turn for the worse.
Broadly, the updated guidelines, which go into considerable detail, still call for social distancing to guard against the coronavirus and use of masks and face coverings by workers in a wide range of instances. They also call for regular cleaning and sanitizing of facilities.
The guidelines for restaurants state that groups of diners must be seated six feet apart. They limit those at individual tables to six, preferably from the same household, while staffers are required to wear face coverings, among many other stipulations.
In gyms, patrons must maintain a distance of 10 feet from each other and they are encouraged to wear face coverings. Staff must clean equipment after each use.
In hair salons, both customers and service providers are to wear masks and work stations are to be at least six feet apart.
By and large, the public has complied with the coronavirus restrictions now in effect, said Michela Harris, environmental health director for the Weber-Morgan Health Department. Her division is responsible for enforcing health guidelines governing things like restaurants and swimming pools. "We've had good compliance. We've had good cooperation," she said.
Similarly, she doesn't anticipate heavy-handed monitoring of businesses to assure compliance with the guidelines after they go in effect on Friday.
"It's on the business but it's also on the individual to use common sense, make good decisions," she said. That said, her office may have staff out sporadically monitoring for compliance and will also follow up on complaints from the public.
Froerer indicated hesitancy about meddling too deeply in the operation of individual businesses. "We're really looking at our businesses and the public to enforce themselves. I don't think it's the government's job to step too deep in this," he said.