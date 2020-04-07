OGDEN — Local businesses struggling due to the impacts of coronavirus will have a bit of relief in at least one area — on their local property tax bills.
They'll still have to pay their taxes. But Weber County commissioners on Tuesday approved a change temporarily deferring any interest and penalties on business property taxes paid past the May 15 deadline. The grace period lasts three months, until Aug. 15.
"We're making a concerted effort to do what we can because we realize our businesses are impacted by the virus," said Weber County Assessor John Ulibarri, who crafted the change. "We're trying to give them a little bit of breathing room."
The move could help struggling businesses keep their near-term focus on survival. Many firms here and across the country are "just simply trying to stay afloat," Ulibarri said, alluding to the reduced traffic some are experiencing due to public health orders that limit public movement and make some businesses close their doors.
The county action — applicable, potentially, to "several thousand" Weber County businesses, according to Ulibarri — also sends a message of support and solidarity. "I love that all Weber County seems to be business-minded now, and I think that's great," said County Commissioner Jim Harvey.
Taxes owed can range from a few hundred dollars for smaller businesses to hundreds of thousands of dollars for larger manufacturers, Ulibarri said, and the county collected around $17.5 million total in business property taxes last year. The fine for paying taxes late — temporarily deferred per Tuesday's action — is 10% of the amount owed or $25, whichever is bigger, plus a 7.75% penalty, compounded daily, also deferred.
"Anything that they can do is helpful," said Chuck Leonhardt, president and chief executive officer of the Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce. The impact of the change would vary, but it shows that government at all levels — federal, state and local — is "really trying to find all of the places they can help right now."
Tuesday's action isn't applicable to property taxes that homeowners pay, typically due each November.
Restaurants and hotels have been particularly impacted by reduced business brought on by efforts to rein in coronavirus, according to Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer. Public health orders here and across Utah prohibit restaurants from offering dine-in eating, though they can sell carryout orders. But county leaders have been contacted by a wide range of business officials asking how the varied orders affect them and what sort of loan programs are available to help them weather the tough times.
Many have asked in particular about federal Small Business Administration and Paycheck Protection Program loans, according to Hollis Wilbank, Weber County's economic development director. County officials don't administer the programs, but county officials have tried to point those seeking assistance in the right direction, typically to the pertinent SBA websites. "The sites have been overloaded at times, crashed at times," Wilbank said.
Leaders from Weber and Davis counties also created the Northern Utah Economic Response Team as part of the effort to aid businesses impacted by the coronavirus situation and send a signal of support.