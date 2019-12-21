OGDEN — You’d think low unemployment would be a good thing.
And, generally, it is, economists and others say.
But there’s a downside, too. Low unemployment can equate to a labor shortage, making it tough for employers looking to fill openings, thus hampering potential economic growth. Northern Utah, like the rest of Utah, finds itself in that situation, according to Michael Jeanfreau, an economist with the Utah Department of Workforce Services.
“We have some big hurdles right now. Like I mention, unemployment’s really low,” he told a group of local leaders at a gathering on economic development held at Weber State University in Ogden. Unemployment data for October, he said, shows Utah with a jobless rate of 2.5%, tied with North Dakota for second lowest in the nation, behind 2.2% in Vermont.
Citing data from the national Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Jeanfreau further noted the unfilled demand for workers, reflected by the disparity between hires and job openings. According to the latest JOLTS figures released Tuesday, there were 5.76 million hires in October but 7.27 million openings, creating a national labor shortage of 1.51 million.
“It indicates that people are having a rough time finding the people they need and specifically finding the right skill sets,” Jeanfreau said.
The upshot, said Guy Letendre, director of economic development at Weber State and organizer of the gathering, held Wednesday, can be curtailed expansion. Companies “just can’t grow as fast as they would,” he said.
In the Ogden-Clearfield statistical area, which covers Weber, Davis, Morgan and Box Elder counties, 8,508 people were jobless as of October, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics figures provided by Jeanfreau. But publicly listed job openings numbered 14,303, indicating a gap of around 5,800 workers in the four-county area. Around 7,000 openings were in Davis County with 6,349 in Weber County.
Many openings are for retail posts, he said, but there were also engineering posts, computer network administrator spots and other high-skilled slots left unfilled, among many others.
“If we are not able to find people, then that’s where you start seeing our growth drop. You wouldn’t maintain that high percentage growth you’ve seen in the past,” he said, echoing Letendre.
Chris Roybal, president of the new economic development corporation taking shape to serve Weber and Davis counties, sees potential in the daily outmigration of workers from Weber and Davis counties, mainly to Salt Lake County. Around 100,000 people leave the two-county region each day for work elsewhere, with 60,000 coming in, creating net outmigration of 40,000.
“We’ve got way too much leakage with our labor pool going mainly to Salt Lake County,” Roybal said. “We’d like to see that reversed a little bit.”
If those 40,000 people, or some of them, could be recruited to meet local job needs, perhaps with some training, that could go a long way in creating the job force local companies need, Roybal said. Likewise, if jobs are created that appeal to them, keeping them here, that too could help narrow the gap.
Raising wages and recruiting from outside the region are other mechanisms to address the labor shortage, Jeanfreau said.
On the bright side, Utah has a relatively young population compared to the nation as a whole, boding for a robust locally grown pool of workers looking to the future as more and more baby boomers retire, he said. Even so, Utah will likely have to compete with other states with their own labor shortages to keep them from seeking opportunities elsewhere.