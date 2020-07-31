SOUTH OGDEN — Home values are edging up, the economic slowdown notwithstanding, and the housing market keeps humming along.
“In fact, our prices have been increasing since the beginning of the year,” said Christy Vail, the immediate past president of the Utah Association of Realtors and a South Ogden-based realtor. “Here in Utah we’ve been very fortunate.”
She expects the trend to continue, with home prices edging upward by 3%-4% in the coming year. “I think we’re going to stay steady with the demand,” she said.
Meantime, new assessed valuations for 2020 for Weber County property have been sent, and one of the figures used in determining those — median home value, up 11% — also suggests home values here are on the rise. The median value represents the midpoint of values of Weber County homes, with half valued more than that and half valued below that.
“People are still buying. The demand is very high and our supply is very low,” said Shauna Ray, also a South Ogden-based realtor and president of the Northern Wasatch Association of Realtors.
Unemployment may be up. Others may have experienced a reduction in the hours they work. Still more may be tight-fisted with their money owing to jitters about the slowdown, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the housing market — perennially strong in Utah — seems to be weathering the situation and holding its own.
“We’re seeing a lot of multiple offers submitted on all price ranges (of homes),” said Ray, underscoring the continued home-buying demand. Also figuring in the interest among buyers are relatively low interest rates, which reduce the price of borrowing to get a home.
The latest figures from the Utah Association of Realtors for Weber County underscore the upbeat assessment of Ray and Vail. Home sales for June totaled 529, up 14.3% from 463 in June 2019, while the median sales price for the month rose 2.7% year over year to $280,250. The average home sales price slipped slightly to $307,620, down 0.3% from June 2019, but the average sales price for the 12 months through June 2020 increased 6% to $304,614, up from $287,349 for the prior 12-month period.
The figures for Davis County were similarly positive. Closed sales increased to 540 for June, up 1.3% from June 2019, while both the median and average home sales prices increased.
The one glitch, perhaps, is with new home listings. The limited housing supply has been an ongoing point of concern in the housing market, making it tough for many to find a home, and new listings in June in Weber County in June totaled 495, down 16.2% from 591 a year earlier. New listings dipped 12.5% for June in Davis County, to 587 from 671 a year earlier, according to Utah Association of Realtors figures.
Assessed valuations, used to calculate the property taxes property owners pay, are another measure of a home’s value. And though the 11% rise in median home values in Weber County factors in the valuations mailed last week to property owners, those numbers reflect values as of Jan. 1, before the coronavirus-prompted downturn. The 11% figure — just one of the factors used to determine assessed valuations — comes from the Wasatch Front Regional Multiple Listings Service.
Weber County Assessor John Ulibarri said home pricing trends since Jan. 1 won’t be factored into assessed valuations until next year, per state law. Whatever the case, the slipping economy hasn’t seemed to cause a decline in values, gauging by the Utah Association of Realtors data, at least.
APPEALS DUE SEPT. 15Property valuations from Ulibarri’s office are multiplied by the tax rates set by the various taxing entities serving the area where the property is located to figure property tax bills. Homes that are owners’ primary residences are taxed at 55% of valuation.
Accordingly, valuations are key in determining tax load — the higher the valuation, generally speaking, the higher the potential property tax burden. And the mailings sent last week to property owners offer estimated tax bills for 2020 based on the new estimated value. The Weber County Treasurer’s Office won’t send official bills containing the precise total owed until October.
Meantime, property owners who think their property valuations are too high or otherwise incorrect may appeal and they have until Sept. 15 to do so.
“The success rate of appeals has consistently been around 70%. While there is no guarantee the appeal will be successful, Weber County is happy to make corrections to ensure the assessed value is correct,” the Weber County Assessor’s Office website reads.
More details are on the Weber County Clerk-Auditor website at webercountyutah.gov/Clerk_Auditor/appeal.php. Vail and Ray also recommend that property owners call their real estate agents if they suspect their assessed valuations are too high. Realtors can complete a market analysis to try to pinpoint rough values that can be used to support an appeal.
“I would say a good amount of the time it’s worth the call,” Vail said.