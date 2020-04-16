With jobless claims in Weber and Davis counties still surging — as in the rest of the state and nation — it can be hard to find a silver lining.
But for those who have lost work as coronavirus restrictions take their toll, there are jobs to be had, officials say.
"Construction is still extremely busy and still hiring, as well as manufacturing," said Holin Wilbanks, Weber County's economic development director. Hourly workers are needed at some places and there are also some professional openings.
Also on the positive side, Utah and the region seem to be faring better than other states and regions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Utah's coronavirus case count is lower than other places, and jobless claims — although high — don't seem to be spiking as far north as in other regions, said Chris Roybal. He's president of the Northern Utah Economic Alliance, the body formed to promote business development in Weber and Davis counties.
"We're optimistic we're going to get open quicker than other parts of the country," Roybal said, alluding to moves to lift the health orders here and across the nation that were meant to guard against coronavirus' spread.
All that said, jobless claims — requests by the newly jobless for unemployment benefits — remain high, sky-high even, though perhaps the growth is leveling some.
According to figures released Wednesday by the Utah Department of Workforce Services, new jobless claims for the week ending April 11 totaled 2,419 in Weber County. That's down from 2,506 the week before, but still a big jump from the 128 claims made the week ending March 14 — before implementation of all the coronavirus-inspired restrictions that have caused the economy to sputter.
Davis County's numbers were similarly big, as they were across the state. New Davis County jobless claims totaled 2,315 for the week ending April 11, down from 3,006 the week before but still a big jump from 112 on March 14.
"The numbers are absolutely staggering, across the board," Roybal said.
Total weekly claims across Utah reached 74,441 — that figure doesn't include new claims — up from 33,290 a week earlier, reflecting the surge in people losing work. Benefits paid on those 74,441 claims totaled $18.1 million, including $11.7 million from the state and $6.4 million from the feds per the $2 trillion CARES Act, the federal economic bailout plan.
"Our priority remains processing claims and providing Utahns with the benefits they’re in need of," said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services.
Wilbanks suspects some of the jobless may be awaiting a loosening of the coronavirus restrictions to see if that opens up opportunities.
"I think a lot of people are waiting it out to see how long this will last, if they need to get another job," she said.
At the same time, she and Roybal noted the opportunities that are out there. Northrop Grumman is "aggressively hiring" as part of a planned opening this summer of the Roy Innovation Center near Hill Air Force Base, Roybal said.
Darren Rogers, a Department of Workforce Services specialist in Ogden, said a virtual job fair hosted by his agency on Wednesday featured 61 employers and drew more than 800 jobseekers.