OGDEN — The preliminary results of an online survey of Weber County businesses are stark.
Most respondents, many of them operators of smaller businesses employing 25 or fewer people, said they had reduced hours or otherwise scaled back or halted operations, says Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer.
The social distancing sparked by worries about coronavirus and other measures aimed at halting its spread, like the prohibition on dine-in eating, are taking a toll, it appears, slowing down business. Mindful of that, leaders across Weber County are redoubling efforts to spread the message that they want to help.
"Like any small business, their immediate concern is, what do we do now? What resources are out there?" Froerer said.
In response, a special business task force has been created to keep up on the situation, the Northern Utah Economic Response Team, made up of representatives from Weber and Davis counties. At the same time, leaders are touting a handful of business loan programs to offer at least a measure of help. U.S. Small Business Administration loans are available to qualified applicants as well as loans offered through the cities of Ogden and Roy, among others.
Sara Meess, a division manager with Ogden's Business Development Department, said the city has created an emergency loan fund specifically to help businesses respond to the impacts of COVID-19.
"We are committed to responding to COVID-19 and its related economic impacts," reads a press release from the city. "These loans are intended to support companies during a short period of economic hardship."
Meess said the loans are up to $10,000 and are available for working-capital related expenses to help businesses with things like rent and payroll. The loans come with a 0% interest rate and a term of 10 years. Meess said there is also a deferred payment option of up to a year.
The city has also streamlined the application and review process, Meess said. When applying, businesses should be prepared with their most recent federal tax return, profit-and-loss statements and balance sheets, along with organizational and payroll verification documents, among other things. Information about the loan fund is available at www.ogdenbic.com along with the loan application and instructions on how to apply.
The city will be promoting the loan program on social media and contacting local businesses directly via email using the city's business license list. The city expects a high volume of applications, and funding will be prioritized based on urgency of need. Ogden is also pursuing additional funding to support the program, Meess said.
"At this time, funding for the loan program is limited," she said. "So we encourage businesses to apply as soon as possible."
The city of Roy has a low-interest loan program, formed about a year ago to promote business growth, economic development and expansion of the city's sales tax base. Officials are now touting the Roy Economic Development Loan Fund, as it's known, as a potential source to help ailing businesses in the city.
Final decisions on loans are made by a committee made up of the city's mayor and two City Council members, said Matt Andrews, the Roy city manager. But they can take things like the impact of the current economic slump into consideration in processing loan requests. Some $300,000 is in the loan fund and the program, tapped twice before the coronavirus outbreak, allows for loans of up to $30,000.
County leaders are touting the Business Loans of Utah program, meant for debt consolidation, inventory purchase, working capital and more. Loan amounts range from $50,000 to $350,000.
'IN THIS WITH YOU'
Roy Mayor Bob Dandoy has seen some preliminary indicators of the impact coronavirus is having in keeping people at home, out of circulation.
"Definitely, our sit-down restaurants are struggling with this. A lot of people are pulling back," he said. State and county health officials called for a prohibition on dine-in offerings at restaurants at least until April 1 to help curtail the spread of coronavirus.
The Northern Utah Economic Response Team, formed in response to the circumstances, is led by Chris Roybal, head of the Northern Utah Economic Development Alliance. That's the group formed by county commissioners from Davis and Weber counties to spur economic growth in northern Utah.
The response team "will coordinate with our local businesses and cities to offer data for financial resources, job opportunities, federal stimulus programs, corporate assistance and state/local resources," reads an explanation of the group on the Weber County website.
Meantime, Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell counseled calm.
"We're all in this with you," he said in a message to local businesses. "We understand this is a time of some high anxiety, and we again implore everyone to be patient as we work through all of this."