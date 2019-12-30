It’s been a busy year. They all are, actually.
But there are always a few things that make each year distinct. In Weber County in 2019, the 35-day federal government shutdown, which ended late last January, sticks out. Moreover, there were city elections, continued growing pains around the county as the population expands and, at the county level, an end to a controversial financial perk for retiring elected leaders.
Here’s a look at some of the news events around Weber County this year:
Shutdown: The federal government shutdown actually started on Dec. 22, 2018, but it extended into 2019, ending Jan. 25. The shutdown was a nationwide event, but with Ogden being home to some 5,000 federal employees, most of them at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, the sting was definitely felt here.
A subsequent study carried out by Weber State University and unveiled in June found that more than a third of the impacted workers surveyed missed a rent or mortgage payment. More than half faced fees on bills paid late and more than 70% felt very stressed. Likewise, many businesses on Historic 25th Street reported a slowdown during the stoppage.
On the bright side, the shutdown also brought out the best in many people and businesses, who offered aid, free food and more to furloughed employees.
Growing pains: As a growing county, many Weber County locales wrestled with expansion, new development, vacant land filling and congestion, issues that are likely to continue on into the future.
New U.S. Census Bureau figures released in May revealed that West Haven was the third-fastest growing city in the state — increasing 12.6% between 2017 and 2018 to 15,239 residents. Development there, in particular, sparked questions and concerns from some and led to the election of three newcomers in November to the West Haven City Council who vow to put a new focus on the matter.
But other cities also dealt with expansion and growth controversies, including Pleasant View and North Ogden, where some bristle at the notion of packing vacant land too densely. The pace of development was a big issue in North Ogden city elections this cycle.
Another kind of development, a proposed gondola linking eastern North Ogden with the Nordic Valley ski resort over the mountain to the east, sparked debate and controversy in the city extending back into 2018. Ski resort reps, though, pulled their proposal last April, defusing that situation.
Golden Spike anniversary: The 150th anniversary of completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869, caused plenty of activity in and around Ogden.
The final golden spike was actually pounded into the ground at Promontory Summit in Box Elder County, where the rail line traversed 150 years ago. But in addition to celebrations there at the Golden Spike National Historical Park, many activities were also held in Ogden, drawing some 100,000 visitors, packing hotels and more.
Swift cleanup: The cleanup of the former Swift buildings in west Ogden started in late March and finished in November, paving the way, officials hope, for redevelopment of the site.
The quantity of materials inside the structures, used for storage but largely abandoned, took many by surprise — nearly 100,000 containers of varied size. In light of the filth and clutter, some also second-guessed the wisdom of the city of Ogden’s 2017 decision to buy the structures for around $400,000 from an entity formed by the late Bert Smith, founder of local retailer Smith and Edwards Co.
The city faces an additional $812,975 in costs to clear the site, bringing its costs connected to the location to $3.01 million. The soil below the buildings will also have to be tested for contamination. Whatever the case, an aerospace firm plans to buy the Swift location, building a manufacturing facility, and the site is part of a broader swath in west Ogden that’s the focus of city revitalization efforts.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency handled the cleanup and among the materials discovered inside the Swift structures were potential explosives, flammable materials and more.
Push for incorporation: Related to growing pains, a contingent in unincorporated western Weber County launched efforts earlier this year to turn the vast 57-square-mile area into a new city. Figuring big in the initiative is a desire for more local control over development as more and more residential subdivisions pop up in the area, historically an agricultural stronghold.
Those involved submitted petitions in November to get a question on incorporation put on the ballot and word was expected soon from state officials on what comes next. Presuming the petitions pass muster — and they should, those promoting the effort say — the question will be on the June 30, 2020, primary ballot.
The effort has prompted an outcry from some, wondering if folding the area into existing cities, like Plain City and West Haven, might be a better option than creating a new city from scratch. The area in question is the unincorporated expanse west of Plain City, Marriott-Slaterville and West Haven.
End to a controversial perk: Weber County commissioners last March eliminated a controversial perk that had allowed elected officials to get a payout on leaving office that had ranged up to around $66,000.
“It was bad policy and it’s self-serving and I’m glad it’s gone,” Commissioner Jim Harvey said at the time.
The perk was created in 2014 and six departing officials benefitted from it, collectively receiving $366,564.28. They included former Weber County commissioners James Ebert, who received $64,495.20; Matt Bell, $65,529.60; Kerry Gibson, $64,494.60; and Jan Zogmaister, $53,852.25. The other two recipients were Weber County Sheriff Terry Thompson, who got $51,898.80, and former Weber County Prosecutor Dee Smith, $66,293.83.
The rationale for the payout provision was never publicly articulated by anyone with firsthand knowledge of it.
City leadership: Voters in Ogden re-elected Mike Caldwell last November as mayor, and he’ll start his third term in January.
Voters in North Ogden elected S. Neal Berube to serve the last two years of the mayoral term won by Brent Taylor in 2017. Taylor, on temporary leave as mayor, was killed in late 2018 while on a year-long deployment to Afghanistan with the Utah Army National Guard. Now, Berube will serve through 2021.
Hooper voters elected Dale Fowers as their new leader. He’ll replace Mayor Korry Green, who didn’t run for re-election. Uintah voters elected Gordon Cutler to the mayoral seat. He was appointed to the seat in 2018 after the prior mayor, Lawrence Flitton, stepped down due to a move from the city.
Proposition 3: In other election news, Weber County voters in November soundly rebuffed Proposition 3, sending a signal of support to the existing slate of Weber County commissioners, Jim Harvey, Scott Jenkins and Gage Froerer.
Proposition 3 had asked voters whether they favored forming a special committee to look into the idea of changing the three-commissioner form of county government here. That would have been the first step toward potentially changing to a different format, with an elected county executive, perhaps, and a county council invested only with legislative powers. The measure lost, though, by a 65%-35% margin.
Changing the county government format here has been an on-and-off issue dating to the 1980s. Critics of the three-commissioner format maintain that it is outdated and doesn’t allow for proper representation of Weber County’s diverse population. They also question the wisdom of giving commissioners both legislative and executive powers.
A new U.S. representative: U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, now in his ninth term representing Utah’s 1st District, which covers Weber County, definitively announced in July he would not seek re-election.
That has set off a scramble among would-be replacements interested in vying for the post in 2020 elections. So for, six candidates have filed to run for the post, five Republicans and one Democrat, according to the U.S. Federal Election Commission website.
Northern Utah economic development: County commissioners in Weber and Davis counties signed off in June on creation of a two-county economic development body meant to spur business growth. Officials envision it potentially serving all of northern Utah.
Northern Utah leaders have sometimes eyed rapid growth and development in Utah County with a measure of envy. Proponents of the new body, still taking shape, maintain that its creation is about better positioning Davis and Weber counties to lure businesses to the northern end of the state as Utah’s economy grows.