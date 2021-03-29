OGDEN — The economic dip brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t seemingly impacted at least one sector in Weber County — the convenience store industry.
Its numbers seem to have jumped of late, anyway. The 7-Eleven chain, notably, opened 14 locales in Utah last year, including four in Weber County — two in Ogden, and one each in Harrisville and West Haven. A new Maverik is taking shape on West 12th Street, east of the Interstate 15 interchange.
It may not be the splashy sort of growth that economic development boosters typically crow about. But growth is growth and people need their gasoline, Cokes and other snacks. Indeed, Utah 7-Eleven representatives used the opportunity of growth in the state to brag.
“While some retailers and (convenience) stores struggled during the 2020 pandemic, 7-Eleven was already growing. Their growth continued during this time by adapting and evolving quickly through innovations such as contactless payments, home deliveries and loyalty programs,” said a statement from Mountain West Commercial Real Estate, which helped find locations for the new 7-Eleven stores.
The new Ogden 7-Elevens are at 2012 Harrison Ave. and 2105 Wall Ave. while the new Harrisville location is at 101 North St. West Haven also got a new store at 1900 W. Wilson Lane. Two more were built last year in Layton.
Mountain West, with Utah headquarters in Salt Lake City, has helped find locations for nearly 80 of 7-Eleven’s 179 stores in Utah. It will help find locations for 13 or 14 more this year, one each possibly in Weber County and Davis County with the rest in Salt Lake and Utah counties.
Kendra Van Horssen, Mountain West’s director of marketing, is bullish on convenience store prospects going forward. She cited the solid performance of existing stores, “good performance for the new stores that have opened, good economy in Utah and along the Wasatch Front and population growth along the Wasatch Front.”
In fact, the relatively sluggish economy for others has allowed convenience store operators to snag sites for new locations, she said. 7-Eleven owns each of its convenience store sites, franchising actual operations of each to independent operators.
Through the end of 2020, the number of convenience stores nationwide actually declined, from 152,720 at the end of 2019 to 150,274, according to NACS, a convenience store trade organization.
“The decrease in the total convenience store count was expected, given the overall retail contraction in the United States,” NACS said.