SALT LAKE CITY — New jobless claim numbers for Weber and Davis counties, released along with the statewide data on Thursday, show sharp jumps over comparable figures from the last two years.
Utah Department of Workforce Services data suggests that the jump in unemployment is as real in northern Utah as in the state as a whole, perhaps not a surprise given the powerful punch coronavirus has delivered nationwide.
Total new claims for unemployment benefits for the week ending April 4 totaled 33,076 across the state, up 15.8% from 28,560 the prior week. That's a 2,824.5% jump from the weekly average of 1,131 in all of 2019. New claims are first-time requests for unemployment benefits, typically by the newly jobless. The increase underscores the impact of calls for the public to hunker down, and businesses to shut their doors or scale back operations, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
In Weber County, according to Thursday's figures, there were 2,506 new jobless claims for the week ending April 4. That's up nearly 20 times, or 1,857.8%, from the 128 claims in the county for the week ending March 7 — the week before implementation of all the restrictions and other measures aimed at halting the pandemic, according to online figures from the Department of Workforce Services (DWS).
In Davis County, there were 3,006 new jobless claims for the week ending April 4. That's up more than 25 times, or 2,583.9%, from the 112 claims for the week ending March 7, according to the agency's online figures.
In Utah County, there were 4,882 new jobless claims, up nearly 30 times or 2,913.6% from 162 claims for the week ending March 7.
The jobless rate as of February, the latest figures available, measured 2.5% statewide and 2.7%, 2.3% and 2.3%, respectively, in Weber, Davis and Utah counties. Updated figures won't be released until April 20, so the jobless claims numbers offer the most up-to-date measurement of the economic impact coronavirus-inspired restrictions are having.
The 33,076 in new jobless claims statewide compares to 28,560 for the week ending March 28, 19,591 for the week ending March 21, and just 1,314 for the week ending March 14. Gov. Gary Herbert announced on March 13 the "soft closure" of Utah's public schools to stymie the spread of the virus, and on March 16 he followed that with a series of other related recommendations, marking the start of widespread initiatives in the state to deal with the pandemic.
"We continue to receive new claims at an unprecedented level," Kevin Burt, the DWS unemployment insurance division director, said in a statement Thursday.
The 33,076 new claims in the seven-day period ending April 4, he noted, compares to the 62,877 claims for all of 2019.
The division staff's priority, Burt said, "is getting payments out." He said $6.88 million in benefits were paid out for the week, up from $3.97 million a week prior.
Notably, $600 in jobless benefits through the CARES Act, the federal stimulus measure aimed at combatting the economic fallout of coronavirus, will be added to each claimant's benefit payments "moving forward," the DWS statement said.
Burt advises those whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 to visit the DWS' website at jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for more information on applying for jobless benefits.
Funding for the state portion of jobless benefits comes from the Utah Trust Fund, Burt said, which has more than $1 billion in assets. He hopes that as restrictions on business and other activity are lifted, the economy will recuperate and those now without work will be able to rejoin the labor force.