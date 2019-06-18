OGDEN — Look for creation of a brand highlighting Northern Utah's economic attributes and a strategy to market the region.
If boosters involved have their way, look for more business expansion and new businesses in Weber and Davis counties, maybe even a massive new industrial park, one of the goals.
Leaders from the two counties in separate meetings on Tuesday are scheduled to approve a three-year agreement spelling out creation of the new two-county economic development body, tasked with spurring business growth. Commissioners in each county have been working on the plans since 2017 and the Economic Development Corp. of Utah, a private nonprofit organization, is to guide creation of the new body, per the plans.
Weber County commissioners take up consideration of the agreement at their regular meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Ogden while Davis County commissioners are to consider it at their meeting at 8:45 a.m. in Farmington. Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson said Monday that officials from both counties, involved in putting together the draft agreement, are on board with the proposal.
The Northern Utah group doesn't yet have a name. But many other details are spelled out in the draft agreement up for consideration Tuesday:
Management: It would be overseen by an 11-member body, the Northern Utah Economic Coordinating Council. The council would be made up of four public sector members, two named by each county; six private-sector members, three named by each county; and a member of the EDC Utah management team. Stevenson said each county commission would still be responsible for signing off on monetary appropriations.
The leader of the new group is to be picked within 60 days, per the draft agreement, and EDC Utah will manage the group in the meantime. EDC Utah, tasked with promoting economic growth across the state, is spearheading creation efforts as an independent contractor to the two counties.
Funding sources: The annual budget would go from $410,000 in 2019 up to $450,000 in 2021. Each county would pitch in $150,000 per year with $100,000 more per year coming from the state of Utah. Additional funds would come from private membership.
With no state allocation starting in 2022, the budget would dip to $370,000 and rise to $390,000 for 2023.
Spending: Salaries, $120,000 in 2019, would be the single biggest expense, according to the draft budget. Another $40,000 is allocated for 2019 to develop a brand strategy.
EDC Utah would receive a $50,000 "management fee" each year for helping operate the new body and giving it access to its expertise and information database.
BRANDING, MEGA SITE, MARKETING
In seeking creation of the body, Weber County leaders, at least, have eyed growth in Utah and Salt Lake counties, hoping to increase growth prospects in northern Utah. Indeed, the key functions of the new body center around drawing new businesses, encouraging existing businesses to expand and bolstering the region's image as a place to do business.
More specifically, the organization will be tasked with creating "a regional brand" within 90 days, crafting detailed initiatives related to business development and establishing relationships with site selectors, which help businesses looking to expand pick new locations. It's to work with cities and businesses in the two counties as part of its efforts.
By the third year of the accord, the agreement calls for creation in the two-county region of a mega site, a massive industrial park employing more than 1,000 or involving an investment of at least $1 billion, as described in EDC Utah materials. EDC Utah officials in 2017 touted Weber County as the potential site of such an operation, at the west end of the 12th Street corridor, and county officials dubbed the envisioned facility North West Weber Industrial.
The accord also calls for nationwide efforts by year three to market the Northern Utah brand that's to be created.