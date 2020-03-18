FARMINGTON — Ten coronavirus victims have been identified thus far in Weber, Davis and Morgan counties, although none are in critical condition, health officials say.
That number is bound to go up, Brian Bennion, executive director of the Weber-Morgan Health Department, said Wednesday. But moves and calls for the public to scale back their contacts with others are having an impact and should help temper the likely rise. Fifty-three Utah residents in all have been confirmed with COVID-19, 22 in Salt Lake County and 15 in Summit County, according to the Utah Department of Health — along with another 10 visitors to the state.
Community spread — infection in a local area via means that aren’t clear — has factored in at least one coronavirus case in Davis County, though it hasn’t figured in the cases in Weber and Morgan counties thus far.
“But we know that we need to be prepared for that, that these levels will most likely climb in the next two weeks,” Bennion said at a joint press conference Wednesday in Farmington that included representatives from the three counties. Even so, he continued, because of social-distancing efforts among the public, the numbers “won’t climb as high and they will level out sooner and we can get back to normal sooner.”
Similarly, Davis County Health Department Director Brian Hatch lauded those in Davis County who have been infected for taking the steps needed to quarantine themselves to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “We have individuals that have done exactly what we have asked them to do, and it has dramatically decreased the spread because they’re willing to follow the instructions that we have put out,” he said.
Bennion didn’t parse which county the four victims in Weber and Morgan counties come from. But he said three of them contracted the virus during travel, while the fourth caught it in the household of one of the other three.
Hatch said five of the six Davis County coronavirus victims contracted the ailment during travel, domestic and abroad, while the sixth occurred through community spread.
“Our sixth case, actually, appears to be locally transmitted here through a worksite that was identified,” he said. “It was not community-acquired in Davis County, but in another jurisdiction.”
On the bright side, Hatch and Bennion said none of the 10 area victims — all of them in quarantine — is in critical condition. The first victim identified in Utah, an individual older than 60 from Davis County who was apparently exposed to the virus on a cruise ship, is on the mend, Hatch said, and may soon be cleared “to go back to normal life.”
‘WE HAVE YOUR BACK’
Also at Wednesday’s press conference, held at the Davis County commission chambers in Farmington, leaders from the three counties announced states of emergency. The action parallels the March 6 declaration of a state of emergency across Utah by Gov. Gary Herbert and enables local businesses to tap into federal and state aid, notably low-interest U.S. Small Business Administration loans. The county health officials, likewise, issued orders paralleling Herbert’s order Tuesday for restaurants to suspend dine-in service for at least the next two weeks to aid in efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Business at eateries and hotels has been particularly hit by the coronavirus outbreak, said Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer.
And the austere measures aimed at assuring public health notwithstanding, he wants the business community to know “that we have your back 100%,” he said. “We understand the critical nature of the economic situation we’re now faced with. We want to do everything possible within state and federal legislation to allow you to continue in business and come out of this as healthy as possible.”
Taking on debt via the special loan programs may not be an ideal situation, Froerer said. “But right now that’s an opportunity to at least stay in business. The idea is to get people at least through this turmoil and let them stay in business,” he continued.
Per the orders from the health departments, also lasting at least two weeks and aimed at hampering the spread of coronavirus, gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. That rule doesn’t apply to businesses.
“We are looking to the public to adhere to the order. We do have authority to enforce it, but that is not our intention to go around and police every event,” said Hatch, the Davis County health official.
Like Herbert’s order halting dine-in service at restaurants, the local health department orders allow eateries to offer curbside take-out, pickup and drive-through services. Cash payments, however, “are strongly discouraged,” the orders read.
The orders also recommend social distancing, avoiding discretionary travel, shopping trips and social visits, among other things.