We may soon have a vaccine passport for air travel, but how it will work and who will accept it are unclear. We still don’t know if airlines and border officials will require them from travelers, and it doesn’t appear that the situation will be resolved anytime soon, at least for Americans.
Unlike governments in Japan, Denmark, China and Israel, all of which are in various stages of introducing vaccine passports for their citizens, U.S. officials have made it clear that these passports won’t come from the federal government.
“This is going to hit all parts of society, and so naturally, the government is involved,” Andy Slavitt, acting director for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said during a White House COVID-19 briefing last week. “But unlike other parts of the world, the government here is not viewing its role as the place to create a passport, nor a place to hold the data ... of citizens. We view this as something that the private sector is doing and will do.”
The idea behind a vaccine passport for travel is that, by having one, you may be able to enter certain countries that would be closed to you without one, and you could also be exempt from strict testing and quarantine requirements. Proof of vaccination will get you into just a handful of European countries, including Croatia and Iceland; the majority of EU nations are closed to U.S. travelers at this time.
The International Air Transport Association, known as IATA, announced last week it will launch a COVID passport app for test results and vaccine certificates for iPhone and Android later this month. The news came with a big caveat: “But the application will only achieve its success once airlines, different countries, airports adopt it,” said Kamil Alawdh, IATA regional vice president for Africa and the Middle Easti.
Following IATA’s announcement, Virgin Atlantic said it would trial the IATA app on its London-to-Barbados route from April 16, and then Barbados officials said “it will accept the pass at its border.” This gives you an idea of the entities involved that must adopt the same documentation source: document issuer (IATA), airline and countries of departure and arrival.
Currently, IATA’s Travel Pass is being piloted by 14 non-U.S. airlines. Vaccine verification to fly outside the U.S. will most likely be required once Travel Pass and similar apps like the Health Pass offered by Clear are available for general use. If you are planning a trip outside the country, you must check travel restrictions and the exact requirements for vaccine verification for each airline and country in your itinerary. Conditions change quickly, and you don’t want to find yourself stranded in an airport or subject to an unforeseen quarantine.
For domestic travel, the future is unclear. Last month, Delta CEO Ed Bastian told the “Today” show that vaccine verification may be something exclusive to international travel, “whether the airlines do it or international authorities do it,” but that it would be burdensome for domestic travel. However, vaccine verification and test results are already in place for travelers from Los Angeles International Airport to Honolulu to avoid Hawaii’s otherwise mandatory 10-day quarantine.
This raises the question, why would vaccine verification and/or negative COVID test results be required for international travel and not for domestic travel? The conditions for transmission are the same: close quarters over a time period that is always longer than the time it takes to transmit the virus. With the rapidly increasing numbers of those who are fully vaccinated, protection is still, and likely will never be 100%.
An unvaccinated traveler can spread the virus to any other unvaccinated person in proximity on the flight, including children who have not yet been cleared to receive a vaccine. (Both Pfizer and Moderna have been conducting vaccine trials including children as young as age 12 and hope to have results by June, which means availability by the end of the year.)
Until we have eradicated COVID, which relies on a high rate of vaccination to achieve herd immunity, we should expect and accept restrictions on any environment that brings a large number of people together in close quarters — whether you’re flying to Tokyo or Tucson.