Last week, I got a call that every parent dreads. My son called from Long Beach, his face ashen and voice breaking to say he had been mugged at gunpoint while walking his dog that evening. Six young men surrounded him and demanded he turn over his phone, AirPods, house keys and wallet. He was struck with a gun several times because the attackers were not satisfied with their haul.
Five of the men returned to their cars, but the sixth ordered him to walk to the edge of the bay. As he approached the waterline, he pushed his dog into the water and dove in after him to get at least 4 inches of water between himself and the surface — a tip he remembered from an old “Mythbusters” show on the deceleration of bullets in water. He’s fine, his dog is fine and the police are investigating the incident. As the shock wore off, he considered what to do about his lost electronics, which is a topic we all could likely learn more about.
Apple offers Find My app for all of its devices. When you sign into your Apple ID on your device, it automatically enables Find My. It’s enabled for your Apple Watch or AirPods if it’s enabled for the iPhone they’re associated with. For misplaced nearby items, you can use Find My from one device to send a signal that will trigger a sound on the lost device to make it easier to locate. Open Find My and select the missing device from the “Devices” tab, then tap the “Play Sound” button, which will make a series of increasingly loud sounds. This works for AirPods, as long as the battery isn’t dead.
For devices that have been lost farther afield or stolen, you can see their last location on a map. I used this in airport security in Amsterdam by logging into Find My on a friend’s phone. If you are the one helping someone find their device, open your app, tap the “Me” icon at the bottom and scroll down to “Help a Friend” to open iCloud.com and the friend can sign in and find their devices from your phone. Indeed, when I activated the sound, the person who had picked up my phone could then see where I was and in just a few minutes returned it to me. Clearly, a thief would not return the phone, but you will be able to see your device’s location as long as the phone is turned on and has battery power. But the clock is ticking: Find My will only retain the last location for 24 hours. You should share this information with the police.
In addition to locating a device, Find My also lets you lock your phone and erase all its data even when the device is turned off or dead. Via iCloud.com or another device, you should activate “Mark As Lost.” This will remotely lock your device with a passcode and you can display a custom message with your phone number on your missing device’s Lock screen. (This only applies to devices with screens, so AirPods are excluded.) It will also keep track of your device’s location. If you added credit, debit or prepaid cards to Apple Pay, the ability to make payments using Apple Pay on the device will be suspended.
If you know your device was stolen and no location data is available on Find My, you should consider erasing its data, so that the thieves can’t access it. You cannot reverse this process. When you erase your device, all of your information (including cards linked to Apple Pay) is deleted from the device, and you won’t be able to track it. If your device has been turned off, it will be erased as soon as it comes back online.
Android users can access similar location, lock and remote erase features by typing “find my phone” into the search bar while using Chrome and logged into their Google account. You will see a list of your devices tied to your Google account.
Once you’ve taken these steps, you’ll want to report the lost or stolen device to your carrier. The thieves may try your SIM card on another phone because yours is locked and the charges will be billed to you unless you report the theft. Your carrier will deactivate the SIM card. If it was a work device, reach out to your IT department who will have protocols in place for these scenarios.
How you replace your device will depend on whether or not your device was insured. If it was, file a claim with your carrier and you should receive a replacement within a few days. If not, you’ll have to purchase a replacement and you will still be responsible for paying off the lost or stolen device if you are on a payment plan.