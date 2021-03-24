The Monarch hosted a business luncheon Tuesday for Women in Business (WIB) and its 160 members that make up the largest Ogden-Weber Chamber committee. The group continues to grow quickly, adding new members each month ... including men.
“I believe that women and men who have a desire to learn, grow, bring a unique voice to the table and be actively engaged in our community should join WIB,” said Committee Chair Emily Oyler.
Oyler became a WIB committee member in 2017 after a co-worker encouraged her to join, and now credits the group for helping her acquire the position as executive director at Weber School Foundation. “I was the secretary for the foundation at the time and couldn’t see how this committee applied to me,” she said. “I believe that being an active participant in all things WIB set me up for success and played a large role in me being offered the position.”
Women in Business meets for monthly professional development luncheons that are open to all in the community, a monthly networking event for committee members only, and hosts the annual Women Empowered Conference and the ATHENA Awards Luncheon.
All members of the Ogden-Weber Chamber are welcome to join the Women in Business Committee.
Carrie Lindsay, event sales manager at The Monarch, joined the Chamber four years ago to get reconnected to the Ogden community after working in Salt Lake, a move that she says helped her get to know a lot of people who do business in the area. “I have people to give me referrals or when I go to a meeting or situation, I know some of the faces there,” she said. “It makes you feel more confident when you know some of the people there.”
Lindsay now serves on the WIB Board in personal development and says that the women-empowering committee covers both professional development and personal development topics. “You can usually get something out of it for you,” she said.
Michael Anaya is one of the few men who have joined. “I honestly went to my first meeting by accident,” said the New York Life advisor.
He didn’t know it was a Women in Business luncheon that his friend Christina Jacobsen had invited him to. “From the first meeting, the entire membership was extremely welcoming and made sure I wasn’t uncomfortable,” he said. WIB is “fiercely dedicated” to each others’ success, Anaya said, adding that he also joined with his fiancée, Brittany, in mind. “We are equal partners and support each other professionally. I think I wanted to offer that same support in a broader setting.”
WIB asks that the men who join want to advocate for women, according to Lindsay. She said there is a separate committee for women because some of the issues are related specifically to women, and their voices aren’t always heard in a large group. “It’s a more comfortable place for women,” she said.
Historically, the idea of Women in Business was to offer a space for women to learn and grow both personally and professionally, Oyler said, “to bring more voices of leadership to the table in a way that only women can.”
The founder of Athena International/WIB, Martha Mertz, believed “that women reflect attributes that are a different kind of leadership,” according to Oyler. “There was a need in 1982 when this idea was brought to life. And as the largest committee in the Chamber, it clearly continues to serve that need.”
“This committee is so dedicated and hardworking, why would you not want to be a part of that?” Anaya said. He said he’s gained several clients through the committee, but of most importance are the relationships within the committee he has built and the opportunities to serve, contribute and learn from others. “That is the biggest benefit I get from the Women in Business Committee.”
For Oyler, watching other successful women lead and empower each other “to do hard things” is inspiring. “There is something about being in a room with women truly supporting other women that cannot be duplicated.”
It’s been a positive and “life-changing” experience for Oyler, who says her involvement with WIB has given her the opportunity to share the Weber School Foundation mission with a broader audience, directly impacting the lives of Weber School District students in a positive way.
Oyler has attended several events at The Monarch and calls it a “versatile and beautiful” space for any type of gathering.
Being surrounded by natural light in a historic setting adds to the beauty of women supporting and strengthening each other in their businesses and work. “The luncheons have offered not only networking opportunities but also opportunities for both personal and professional growth,” Oyler said.
“My job is about improving the lives of children, and the connections I have made through WIB help me accomplish that goal every day.”